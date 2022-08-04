Connect with Panel Processing At IWF 2022
Custom wood panel manufacturer, Panel Processing, will attend this year’s International Woodworking Fair to interface with customers and vendors.
We want our partners to know we are here to help in any way we can.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From August 23-26, leading panel and wood component manufacturer, Panel Processing, will be attending the International Woodworking Fair (IWF 2022) in Atlanta, Georgia. You can find them at booth # BC816.
The International Woodworking Fair is the biggest show in the woodworking industry, and serves as an excellent networking opportunity where manufacturers like Panel Processing can connect with past, present, and future customers and vendors.
The International Woodworking Fair is a biannual event that attracts thousands from North America and around the world. IWF 2022, which will be held at the Georgia World Congress Center, is projected to be a huge draw, as it will be the first time the event has been held in person since 2018.
Panel Processing specializes in providing custom wood panels, and is an excellent contract manufacturing resource. When businesses are too overloaded with work to handle their own wood paneling needs, Panel Processing can be called on to manufacture wood components, cut board, and laminate and finish board for them, which helps relieve pent up demand.
At IWF 2022, Panel Processing will be highlighting their Crater Lake Collection HPL (high pressure laminate) offering. Introduced after IWF 2018, this collection boasts matching TFL (thermally fused laminate) and edgebanding colors, of which there are 7 to choose from.
This year’s International Woodworking Fair promises to be all about connection in the wake of 2 years that have been defined by isolation.
“We really want to take this opportunity to reconnect with our customers, vendors, and manufacturing partners,” said Stuart Ilsley, Sales Manager at Panel Processing. “It’s been a long time since we’ve had the opportunity to meet many of them face to face. We want our partners to know we are here to help in any way we can.”
