The PPA Tour Welcomes Best Day Brewing as Latest Partner

It’s great to see brands recognizing the potential of this incredible sport and building upon it with quality products.”SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, the Professional Pickleball Association (PPA Tour), the professional and amateur circuit for pickleball competition, announced a new partnership with Best Day Brewing. Best Day Brewing, a non-alcoholic craft beer for outdoor enthusiasts, will be the “Official Non-Alcoholic Beer of the PPA,” providing pickle-lovers across the country with brews that are made for long rallies and even longer days in the sun.
“There is no question that pickleball is becoming one of the most popular ways for people to get out and enjoy the outdoors,” says Tate Huffard, Founder & CEO of Best Day Brewing. “A non-alcoholic beer is the perfect refresher for long days on the court since it enhances the level of play while keeping the social spirit of the sport as its focus. We’re excited for players to enjoy a beer that has been crafted just for them.”
Continuing its mission of creating a non-alcoholic beer that matches the flavor and fulfillment of fan favorites, Best Day Brewing will create an exclusive, new BDB x PPA beer designed as the perfect beverage to enjoy before, during, and after match play: available this Fall. Best Day Brewing uses proprietary technology to slowly remove the alcohol during the brewing process while maintaining the flavor, aroma, and body of the beer.
“We’re proud to be collaborating with Best Day Brewing on an enduring partnership and a pickleball-specific beverage,” said Connor Pardoe, Commissioner of the PPA. “It’s great to see brands recognizing the potential of this incredible sport and building upon it with quality products.”
Best Day Brewing is set to be the presenting sponsor of the Takeya Showcase from November 17-20 in Newport Beach, CA in addition to being a Tour Partner for the remainder of 2022 and beyond. Check out Best Day Brewing’s beverages on-site at PPA events nationwide to taste the difference for yourself. Follow @ppatour and @bestdaybrewing on Instagram to stay updated on all the latest news.
About Best Day Brewing
Born in Northern California, Best Day Brewing crafts great-tasting, non-alcoholic beers for those who do what they love and love what they do, always in pursuit of their best day yet. Inspired by the rugged eccentricities of its West Coast roots, the brand’s full-flavored range of craft brews are made to complement all of life’s adventures. For the fun-loving, thirsty souls fueled by passions from sunrise to sunset, who like to work hard and play hard without the limitations of a traditional brew. Because life is chockful of moments that deserve a great beer, but not the buzz. Available for shipment nationwide at www.bestdaybrewing.com.
About the PPA Tour:
The Professional Pickleball Association is the professional tour for the sport of pickleball, organizing events and rankings for the top male and female pickleball players in the world and awarding more than $3 million in annual prize money. With more than 20 events in 2022 at world-class facilities like the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Cincinnati and the Darling Tennis Center in Las Vegas, the PPA Tour is the premier provider of professional and amateur events. The PPA Tour’s broadcast partners include FOX Sports, Tennis Channel, CBS, CBS Sports, and ESPN. Founded in 2018 and based in Salt Lake City, Utah, the PPA Tour provides an unparalleled experience for all, inviting players to compete and “play where the pros play,” as well as offering unrivaled venues, food/beverages, live DJ entertainment, VIP experiences, giveaways and games, pro player meet-and-greets, shopping, vendors, and more. For more information, go to www.ppatour.com.
