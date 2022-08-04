Lumeo Attains Milestone Verified Solution Status
Milestone XProtect® Integrates with any analytic created in Lumeo - events, snapshots, trigger alarms & alerts, record video and perform forensic searches.
This Milestone endorsement of the Lumeo Platform assures customers that they are choosing a solution that has been checked and verified to work seamlessly with Milestone Xprotect®.”OAKLAND, CA, USA, August 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lumeo, a designer of computer vision solutions, announces that the Lumeo platform is now a Milestone Verified Solution. Milestone Systems is a global leader in IP video surveillance software, and maker of Milestone XProtect® – an easy-to-use, powerful video management software with more than 200,000 installations worldwide. The Milestone Verification Program is intended to verify the general functionality and compatibility of the partner’s solution/product with Milestone XProtect®.
— Bob Cutting
Lumeo is an open and flexible video analytics platform that addresses the specific business challenge of bridging the latest AI models and techniques with a growing audience attempting to bring intelligence and automation to market through vision AI. The easy-to-use Lumeo platform gives security integrators, video platform developers, solutions engineers and ISVs the tools to harness Artificial Intelligence (AI) to build any solution, using Drag and Drop tools, Ready-to-use and BYO AI Models and deploy it to run on the Edge or in the Cloud..
Customers can use the verified Lumeo Milestone XProtect® Integration with any analytic they create in Lumeo to send events, annotated snapshots, and metadata to the XProtect®, to trigger alarms & alerts, conditionally record video and perform forensic search, providing security teams with an easy & reliable way to add powerful new analytic capabilities to their VMS.
A key advantage of using a Milestone Verified Solution, such as Lumeo, is the interoperability between the Milestone Open Network (ONVIF) Bridge and the Lumeo platform. The Milestone Open Network Bridge is compliant with the parts of ONVIF Profile G and Profile S that provide access to live and recorded video, and the ability to control pan-tilt-zoom cameras. The connection automatically injects video streams into the Lumeo platform that handles the video analytics and associates the analytic events sent to Milestone with the correct camera, saving customers time when configuring their system.
“We are pleased to receive this verification from Milestone,” said Bob Cutting, COO of Lumeo. “Trust and reliability are vital in the video surveillance industry, and the verification steps that Milestone performs ensures that the Lumeo Platform is interoperable with and optimized for the XProtect® video management software.”
