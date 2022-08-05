Sridhar Srigiriraju, a Market Research Veteran, joins Oncofocus as a Non-Executive Director
Oncofocus, a healthcare consulting firm catering to the MR needs through decodeMR, announces the joining of Sridhar Srigiriraju as a Non-Executive Director
Oncofocus Solutions, a strategy consulting firm that caters to the market research needs in the healthcare space through decodeMR, is pleased to announce the joining of Sridhar Srigiriraju as a Non-Executive Director.
— Ashish Shukla, PhD, CEO of Oncofocus
Sridhar is a seasoned professional with more than three decades of experience in the healthcare and pharmaceutical industry. He played a pivotal role in growing Pharmaceutical Retail and Rx Audit practice at Nielsen, India (erstwhile ORG-MARG). Over the course of his career, Sridhar has been instrumental in setting up and scaling multiple businesses in the healthcare market research segment.
Oncofocus’ Chief Executive Officer, Ashish Shukla, PhD said, “We are thrilled, and in a way fortunate, to have Sridhar join us. As we move into our next growth phase, we are sure that Sridhar's insights and guidance will help us drive the growth of decodeMR, our market research division.”
Sridhar Srigiriraju said, “I am delighted and excited to join the team. I believe the company has significant potential, and my focus is to help unleash this potential to grow into one of the most reputed market research companies in the healthcare space.”
Raja Mukesh Dokala, Director, decodeMR, commented, “Sridhar joining us will further enhance our market research expertise, enabling us to accelerate the growth of our company.”
About Oncofocus
Oncofocus is an Oncology focused research and consulting firm that provides decision support services across all the stages of the product lifecycle. We leverage our domain expertise, years of experience, and deep research capability to build strategic solutions that inform the decision-making process.
About decodeMR
decodeMR, through its qualitative research services (focused on understanding physician concerns, prescription behaviors, and key unmet needs), aims to bridge the delivery gap and contribute to the overall evolution of the healthcare and diagnostics space. decodeMR is a member of renowned market research organizations like ESOMAR, Insights Association, and Intellus.
