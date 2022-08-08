GLOBAL DATA SYSTEMS RECEIVES ELITE CYBER VERIFY AAA RISK ASSURANCE RATING
The MSPAlliance Cyber Verify rating gives customers of cloud & managed services the assurance their provider is using the most current cyber security practices
Our security products and services represent solutions that every enterprise can use to mitigate their risk and improve their Security Maturity Level.”LAFAYETTE, LOUISIANA, USA, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Data Systems, a leading full-service managed service provider, today announced that it has received the MSPAlliance® Cyber Verify™ Risk Assurance Rating for Managed Services and Cloud Providers. Cyber Verify is designed to provide consumers greater transparency and assurance when it comes to the cyber security practices of those providers.
— Bob Miller, Chief Operating Officer at Global Data Systems
Cyber Verify is based on the Unified Certification StandardTM (UCS) for Cloud and Managed Service Providers and governed by the International Association of Cloud and Managed Service Providers.
"Today, more than ever, the consumer needs assurance when it comes to matters of cyber security and IT risk. We are honored to award Global Data Systems with the “AAA” rated Cyber Verify seal and congratulate them on their exemplary display of dedication towards providing one of the highest levels of assurance possible to the consumer.” said Celia Weaver, President of MSPAlliance. “Today, less than 1% of the global MSP community has achieved a AAA Cyber Verify rating, placing Global Data Systems in a very elite group of managed service and cloud providers world-wide.”
Cyber Verify Rating System
The Cyber Verify evaluates many different aspects of a company’s service delivery, paying particular attention to security. Cyber Verify evaluates internal service delivery security practices, business continuity of the provider, cyber insurance usage, and many other characteristics which are important in the evaluation process of customers seeking out professional and secure providers.
Cyber Verify applies the following rating system:
• AAA - evaluates the provider’s cyber security practices on a 3-12 month period of review
• AA - evaluates the provider’s cyber security practices on a particular day
• A - evaluates the provider’s cyber security practices based on a thorough and in-depth self-attestation examination.
Cyber Verify must be renewed annually. The Cyber Verify is a first in the industry and specifically designed for outsourced service providers and the customers they service.
“GDS’s continued commitment to current best practices in the cybersecurity space can be seen in our earning the MSPAlliance® Cyber Verify™ Risk Assurance Rating for Managed Services and Cloud Providers AAA rating,” said Global Data Systems Chief Operations Officer, Bob Miller. “When our organization decided to invest in developing a Cyber Security practice, we did so with one goal in mind and that was to be the very best. Our security products and services represent solutions that every enterprise can use to mitigate their risk and improve their Security Maturity Level. As the Cyber Security eco-system evolves, GDS will continue adapting to the challenge and this achievement highlights that commitment. I am proud of what our team has accomplished.”
ABOUT GLOBAL DATA SYSTEMS
Established in 1987, Global Data Systems, Inc. (GDS) is a leading full-service managed service provider of Security, Connectivity, Managed IT, Voice & Collaboration and Cloud services. We help organizations boost their bottom line and streamline operations through strategic application of world-class IT solutions. It is our passion for making IT simple that empowers our clients to reach their highest potential. With GDS as a partner, you can quit worrying about IT and focus on what matters most…your business. GDS is headquartered in Lafayette, LA with additional offices and sales and technical personnel in Baton Rouge, Lockport, and Houston, Texas.
ABOUT MSPALLIANCE
MSPAlliance® is a global industry association and accrediting body for the Cyber Security, Cloud Computing and Managed Services Provider (MSP) industry. Established in 2000 with the objective of helping MSPs become better MSPs. Today, MSPAlliance has more than 30,000 cloud computing and managed service provider corporate members across the globe and works in a collaborative effort to assist its members, along with foreign and domestic governments, on creating standards, setting policies and establishing best practices. For more information, visit www.mspalliance.com
