CAP-XX to Sell Ioxus Large Supercapacitor Modules Under Exclusive Marketing Agreement with Ioxus

Large, powerful Ioxus supercap modules, branded as CAPMOD for CAP-XX, are designed for power management in demanding applications such as transportation subsystems, regen energy capture, microgrid/grid/power correction, UPS/ride through power, and wind turbine control. The Ioxus uSTART truck start modules will be branded CAPSTART for CAP-XX sales efforts in EMEA, APAC, Mexico, Central and South America, Australia and New Zealand. Large, powerful 3000F cylindrical supercapacitor cells.

Companies team to bring Ioxus supercap modules to new geographies, using CAP-XX’s distribution in EMEA, APAC, Mexico, Central/S. America, Australia, New Zealand

CAP-XX Limited (LSE:LSE:CPX)

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, August 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CAP-XX Limited (LSE:CPX), the leading manufacturer of ultra-thin prismatic, cylindrical, and Lithium-Ion supercapacitors, has entered a joint marketing agreement with Ioxus to bring Ioxus supercapacitor modules to new geographies by leveraging CAP-XX’s strong worldwide distribution and sales networks. CAP-XX will sell CAP-XX-branded versions of Ioxus supercapacitor modules in EMEA, APAC, Mexico, Central America, South America, Australia and New Zealand. Ioxus will continue to sell its supercapacitor modules in North America and Japan.

The large, powerful Ioxus supercapacitor modules are designed for power management in demanding applications such as transportation subsystems, engine start modules, regen energy capture, microgrid/grid/power correction, UPS/ride through power, wind turbine pitch control and hybrid energy storage. CAP-XX will sell all 22 of Ioxus’ customer-configurable modules, branded as CAPMOD, as well as uSTARTs, branded as CAPSTART.

Ioxus modules, made using large 3000F cylindrical supercapacitor cells, boast a high voltage range (up to 2000V), can deliver and absorb a high current, can perform under a wide range of climate conditions, and offer the highest life cycle in the market. They will accelerate CAP-XX’s ability to enter a number of fast-growing markets including:

• Electric vehicles

• Regenerative braking and energy recycling for vehicles and heavy equipment

• Vehicle engine starting

• Wind turbines

• Solar installations and other microgrid applications

• Grid Energy Storage and Stabilization

“We are excited about this synergistic agreement, which gives us a range of powerful supercapacitor modules and truck start modules to access new markets in demanding microgrid applications, and gives Ioxus a geographic sales path where CAP-XX is already well established,” said Anthony Kongats, CEO at CAP-XX.

“This is a win-win agreement, allowing us to expand our market coverage through CAP-XX in geographies where we don’t have a physical presence,” said Scottie Johnson, CEO at Ioxus.

About CAP-XX

CAP-XX is the leader in the design and manufacture of supercapacitors, including ultra-thin prismatic, cylindrical and hybrid (lithium-ion capacitors), for managing burst power, micro energy harvesting and backup power needs in portable and IoT devices. CAP-XX also offers large, powerful supercapacitor modules for engine start and other microgrid/grid/power correction applications up to 2000V. CAP-XX prismatic supercapacitors are manufactured in Australia and Malaysia and its cylindrical and hybrid supercapacitors are manufactured in China and the USA. The company’s strong intellectual property (IP) portfolio includes 11 patent families. CAP-XX’s ultra-thin prismatic supercapacitors are ideal for space-constrained electronics applications where small energy storage device size and thickness are critical. Visit https://www.cap-xx.com/ or email sales@cap-xx.com.

About Ioxus

Ioxus is the smart power company that designs and manufactures intelligent power and energy storage technology for transportation, alternative energy, medical, industrial and grid-connected markets. Designed and manufactured in the U.S., the company's uSTART® and X-Series® products are based on patented ultracapacitor technology. Ioxus is headquartered in Oneonta, NY, with sales, service and quick-delivery inventory. For more information, visit www.ioxus.com.