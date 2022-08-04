Stephen R. McDow II Joins BlackRock Center Team Returning Home To The Arts

Stephen R. McDow II Joins BlackRock Team

BlackRock Center for the Arts, providing opportunities to explore, celebrate, and engage in the arts, announces new leadership.

Stephen is over-the-moon about joining a community that includes Katie Hecklinger, Chief Executive; Stacey Ormsby, Board Chair; Rebecca Costillo, Board Member; and the entire BlackRock family!!!” — Delilah W Pierce Collection

MONVORIA, MARYLAND, USA, August 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- [REPOST FROM BLACKROCK CENTER]

BLACKROCK CENTER FOR THE ARTS ANNOUNCES NEW CEO AND LEADERSHIP ON THE CUSP OF ITS 20TH ANNIVERSARY

GERMANTOWN, MD- BlackRock Center for the Arts, providing opportunities to explore, celebrate, and engage in the arts, announces new leadership, CEO, Katie Hecklinger and Board Chair, Stacey Terry Ormsby. Further, the Board of Trustees welcomes media specialist Rebecca Castillo to the Board and Stephen McDow to the Leadership Team as the Community Engagement and Development Director. BlackRock continues to strengthen its leadership team with these additions, all of whom bring their skills and commitment to BlackRock's mission of providing access to the arts for all. These changes will take effect immediately.

BlackRock Center for the Arts acknowledges the incredible shoulders of leadership upon which we stand in our 20th year due to Lynn Andreas Arndt. Her vision and foresight not only sustained BlackRock but also established The UpCounty Hub. Arndt led through the pandemic with grace while encouraging us to still come together as a community safely and effectively. BlackRock would not be the same organization today without her guidance.

Community Engagement and Development Director, Stephen McDow

Stephen R. McDow II has over 15 years’ experience managing and leading stakeholder and public relations, community outreach, program development, and event management services to small businesses, start-ups, non-profits, and trade associations. His body of work delivers programs, education, outreach, and advocacy to rural and urban producers, innovators, and community leaders from diverse backgrounds. Stephen is an international speaker who advocates for economic justice for marginalized rural and urban communities.

Stephen’s collaborative and creative spirit, along with his business acumen, has proven to be key components in his success with elevating membership and outreach programs. The arts community is home as he is a graduate of Duke Ellington School of the Arts, Great-Great Nephew of renowned artist Delilah W. Pierce, son of SAG/AFTRA actress Wanda L. Spence, and a former actor in Ed Bullins’ Black Theater Arts Group at Northeastern University. In his free-time, he works as lead archivist and spokesperson for the Delilah W. Pierce Collection, produces and co-hosts Bi-Polar Girl Podcast, and sits on the board of a social and economic justice non-profit (CooperationWorks!).

Read Full Post: https://delilahwpierce.com/2022/08/04/stephen-r-mcdow-ii-joins-blackrock-center-team-returning-home-to-the-arts/