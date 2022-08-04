Cannes Film Festival in a "fusion" version, thanks to the presence on the red carpet of Christopher Aleo and iSwiss
EINPresswire.com/ -- There are few more iconic venues than the Cannes festival. An institution, now in its 75th edition, for an event organized by the French Ministry of Culture with the sponsorship and patronage of Mastercard.
A financial nuance in the temple of dreams was enhanced by the presence of the entrepreneur and CEO of iSwiss Christopher Aleo.
Aleo's presence proved to be an ideal link between cinema and finance, thanks to the expertise of this entrepreneur who, although very young, has already earned the cover of Forbes.
A cover earned through growth, given that iSwiss was awarded by the prestigious financial magazine as a fast-developing financial institution.
A growth that does not foresee stops, but extends to new sectors. This was anticipated by the entrepreneur himself, who during his thanks to the organization of the Cannes Film Festival, Mastercard, and the French Ministry of Culture, promised the creation of specific products dedicated to the creation of “ad hoc” securitizations for the film sector.
Not just words of circumstance, for an entrepreneur, used to making dreams come true, and who took the opportunity and the time to talk to various insiders about this possibility.
iSwiss and Christopher Aleo intend to give new life to the dream machine, we will see some good ones.
iSwiss Group A.G.
