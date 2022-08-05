Submit Release
These are The Sweetest Jobs of The Week for Talented Americans Living in The USA

Land a Sweet Job + Earn Great Pay in USA+ Party for Good...submit your resume to get started today Sara@RecruitingforGood.com

Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals sweet jobs and generates proceeds to make a positive impact. #staffingsolutions #makepositiveimpact www.RecruitingforGood.com

How do American Companies show their patriotism? By hiring local talent first, employ The American workforce; creative, talented, and value driven www.HireAllAmericans.com

Recruiting for Good is a staffing agency, advocating for the US workforce by representing talented professionals; and generating proceeds to fund gigs for kids.

Land a sweet job and earn great pay in the USA; send your resume to get started today!”
— Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a staffing agency helping companies find talented professionals sweet jobs and is generating proceeds to make a positive impact; preparing kids for tomorrows' jobs.

Recruiting for Good will post The Sweetest Jobs of the Week to help talented Americans land sweet jobs with great pay in the USA.

According to Carlos Cymerman, Founder of Recruiting for Good "What defines and unites Americans is our shared values. We love to represent talented American professionals and teach kids positive values to prepare them for tomorrow."

How Talented Americans Land a Sweet Job?

1. Email your resume to Sara(at)recruitingforgood(dot)com (let her know which position you are interested in).
2. Member of Recruiting for Good staff located in The USA will contact you at earliest convenience.
3. Need to be a US Citizen or US Resident living in the USA to be represented, land a sweet job, and earn great pay.

Carlos Cymerman adds, "Know a talented family member, friend, or co-worker looking to land a sweet job? Refer them today to Sara(at)recruitingforgood(dot)com and help make a positive impact in the USA."

About

Recruiting for Good is the only staffing agency helping companies find and hire talented professionals in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations for sweet jobs; and generating proceeds to make a positive impact.

Candidates and Companies Help Recruiting for Good make a positive impact 20% of our proceeds fund our sweet work programs preparing girls for life to learn more visit www.RecruitingforGood.com Hire The Best Talent Today and Make a Positive Impact #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood

Join Team USA...Recruiting for Good Created The Sweetest & Most Patriotic Gig for Kids to Learn Positive American Values www.JoinTeamUSA.org. Recruiting for Good is looking for creative sweet kids...who love to draw, write, and use their talent for good. Land the gig, earn money, and when kids do a great job...they get hired again...just like in the real world. #jointeamusa #sweetkidgig #kidslearnvalues #recruitingforgood

