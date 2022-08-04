Submit Release
PennDOT Job Fair Planned for Fulton County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that a job fair will be held for those seeking employment with the Department in Fulton County.   

A job fair will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at the Fulton County Maintenance Office, 22907 Great Cove Road, McConnellsburg, PA 17233. For more information, please call 814-317-3077. 

Current vacancies include winter seasonal CDL Operators, Radio Dispatchers, Diesel Mechanics, Semi-Skilled Laborer, and Custodial Worker.

Recruiters will be available to discuss current and future openings within the Commonwealth for the above positions. CDL operators must have a valid Pennsylvania (PA) CDL Class A or B with no restrictions. Diesel Mechanics must have a valid CDL and a PA Class 7 inspector mechanic certification. Both positions also require a current medical examiner certificate.

On-the-spot applications, interviews, and driving skills testing will take place. Applicants must bring their current CDL license.

Laptops and staff will be available to help interested participants navigate the electronic application system. Recruiters will be on-hand to discuss benefit options and opportunities for permanent employment.

PennDOT is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer promoting workforce diversity. To learn more about jobs, please visit: www.employment.pa.gov.

For more information, visit www.penndot.gov/District9. Follow local PennDOT news on Twitter  and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACTS:  Tara Callahan-Henry, 814-696-7101 or Monica Jones, 814-696-7105

 

###


