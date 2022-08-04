Submit Release
Sean James, Renowned Celebrity Hairstylist, Chosen One of L.A.’s Most Fascinating People for 2022

“We're honored to include Sean James into our BoLAA family.” ~Aurora DeRose

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sean James, celebrity hairstylist, wins Best of Los Angeles Award- “100 MOST FASCINATING PEOPLE IN LOS ANGELES - 2022”, according to Aurora DeRose, award coordinator for the Best of Los Angeles Award community.

The “Best of Los Angeles Award” community was formed eight years ago and consists of over 7,600 professional members living and working in Southern California. It celebrates the best people, places and things in Los Angeles with a slogan “No Ads. No B.S. Only the Best.”

“The mission of the community is to celebrate the best of Los Angeles, and allow its community members to connect with other members who share the highest standards of quality and integrity,” expresses DeRose. "We're honored to include Sean James into our BoLAA family."

Originally from Australia, celebrity hairstylist Sean James came to America with skills as a wig maker. He has served as an educator for several prominent companies including L'Oreal, Redken, and Phyto Universe. He has also styled for several fashion shows throughout fashion weeks in Los Angeles, Paris, and New York, including Balmain, Gucci, Vivienne Westwood, Dolce & Gabbana, Valentino, and Burberry.

James has styled for clients on Oscar-nominated films and is a two-time local 706 Guild Award nominee. He is a trusted expert panelist for product reviews and appears on Style Network's "How Do I Look?"

Sean also likes giving back to the community and volunteering for notable causes. Some of these causes include "Women in Film Prop 8" the play, and Rufus Wainwright's "Christmas 101" for sarcoma research.

His regular clientele include Jamie Lee Curtis, Chris Hardwick, Al Yankovich, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Phil Keoghan, Eugene Levy, Dylan and Cole Sprouse, Teddy Thompson, Rufus Wainwright, Chris Stills, and many others.

