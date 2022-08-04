Sean James, Renowned Celebrity Hairstylist, Chosen One of L.A.’s Most Fascinating People for 2022

Sean James, Celebrity Hair Stylist

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sean James, celebrity hairstylist, wins Best of Los Angeles Award- “100 MOST FASCINATING PEOPLE IN LOS ANGELES - 2022”, according to Aurora DeRose, award coordinator for the Best of Los Angeles Award community.

The “Best of Los Angeles Award” community was formed eight years ago and consists of over 7,600 professional members living and working in Southern California. It celebrates the best people, places and things in Los Angeles with a slogan “No Ads. No B.S. Only the Best.”

Originally from Australia, celebrity hairstylist Sean James came to America with skills as a wig maker. He has served as an educator for several prominent companies including L'Oreal, Redken, and Phyto Universe. He has also styled for several fashion shows throughout fashion weeks in Los Angeles, Paris, and New York, including Balmain, Gucci, Vivienne Westwood, Dolce & Gabbana, Valentino, and Burberry.

Originally from Australia, celebrity hairstylist Sean James came to America with skills as a wig maker. He has served as an educator for several prominent companies including L'Oreal, Redken, and Phyto Universe. He has also styled for several fashion shows throughout fashion weeks in Los Angeles, Paris, and New York, including Balmain, Gucci, Vivienne Westwood, Dolce & Gabbana, Valentino, and Burberry.

James has styled for clients on Oscar-nominated films and is a two-time local 706 Guild Award nominee. He is a trusted expert panelist for product reviews and appears on Style Network's "How Do I Look?"

Sean also likes giving back to the community and volunteering for notable causes. Some of these causes include "Women in Film Prop 8" the play, and Rufus Wainwright's "Christmas 101" for sarcoma research.

His regular clientele include Jamie Lee Curtis, Chris Hardwick, Al Yankovich, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Phil Keoghan, Eugene Levy, Dylan and Cole Sprouse, Teddy Thompson, Rufus Wainwright, Chris Stills, and many others.