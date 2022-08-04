Middle Tennessee Boxer Rescue Goes Racing
Awarded $2,000 from PEDIGREE Foundation while racing with Robb HollandNASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, USA, August 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dog lovers have a car and driver to root for in Saturday’s dual SRO Motorsports America races during the Music City Grand Prix weekend.
Thanks to PEDIGREE Foundation, SRO Motorsports America and racing driver Robb Holland, Middle Tennessee Boxer Rescue (MTBR) will have some much-needed financial support for its foster programs after this weekend’s Music City Grand Prix.
This all began when Rotek Racing driver and self-proclaimed “dog person” Robb Holland stepped up to help promote MTBR. Word of that relationship quickly reached Tennessee-based PEDIGREE Foundation, and before you could say “Who wants to go for a walk,” Holland had secured some new sponsor decals for his Porsche Cayman and a $2,000 grant for MTBR from PEDIGREE Foundation.
“As my friends will attest, I love dogs, so when this opportunity came up to support a great rescue group, I didn’t hesitate to say yes,” said Holland. “I had a pair of podium finishes last year here, so hopefully some good dog karma will result in a win for me, and adoptions for a few dogs.”
That kind of exposure is invaluable to Middle Tennessee Boxer Rescue.
“We can’t thank Robb Holland and PEDIGREE Foundation enough for this amazing support,” said MTBR board member Sara Peeples. “We are a volunteer-driven organization, so it’s heartwarming to see a grant come in that matches our team’s boundless enthusiasm and love for dogs. We are all rooting for Robb this weekend!”
The grant will help underwrite a major piece of MTBR’s mission. Its foster program allows the organization to extend its reach beyond the capacity of the MTBR kennel facility and will engage the many willing volunteers who regularly house and care for dogs awaiting their forever homes.
“At PEDIGREE Foundation, we believe that every dog deserves a loving home, and foster programs are a key area of focus for our grant programs,” said Kimberly Wise, President of PEDIGREE Foundation. “When we heard that Rob Holland was passionate about supporting Middle Tennessee Boxer Rescue here in our local community, we were excited to get involved and make a positive impact on these dogs’ lives.”
“Our racers have big hearts, so it was no surprise when we heard that Robb Holland would be supporting a Boxer Rescue group on his Porsche in the Music City Grand Prix. The fact that Porsche is famous for a boxer engine makes this a perfect match,” remarked Greg Gill, President & CEO, SRO Motorsports America.
Robb Holland will be racing twice this weekend, at 7:25 pm CDT on Saturday, and again at 10:55 am CDT on Sunday.
About Middle Tennessee Boxer Rescue
Middle Tennessee Boxer Rescue, located in Brentwood, Tennessee, is a 501(c)3 organization that has been rescuing and placing boxers and boxer mix dogs with forever homes since 1990. MTBR volunteers transport, house, feed, provide veterinary care, foster and thoughtfully broker adoption services for these dogs throughout the region. Once a boxer comes into our rescue program, it stays safely with us or a foster home until a permanent home can be found. Our goal is that each dog and adopter form a lasting bond that neither would break. www.mtbr.org
About PEDIGREE Foundation
We believe every dog deserves a loving, forever home. PEDIGREE Foundation is an independent 501(c)(3) non-profit organization working to help end pet homelessness. Nearly 3.1 million dogs end up in shelters and rescues every year, and nearly half never find a home. The foundation was established in 2008 by Mars Petcare, maker of PEDIGREE® food for dogs, to help increase dog adoption rates. We’ve awarded more than 5,800 grants and nearly $10 million to U.S. shelters and rescues that help dogs in need. At PEDIGREE Foundation, we’re working toward a day when all dogs are safe, secure, cared for, fed well and loved. See how you can help at PedigreeFoundation.org.
About the SRO Motorsports Group
With three decades’ experience at the forefront of a continuously evolving industry, SRO Motorsports Group is the established global leader in GT racing. SRO Motorsports America operates a portfolio of series; Fanatec GT World Challenge America Powered by AWS, GT America Powered by AWS, Pirelli GT4 America, and TC America Powered by Skip Barber. Visit us at https://www.sro-america.com/ and watch us at https://www.youtube.com/gtworld
