Snap! Mobile partners with Every Kid Sports to empower girls through sports

BEND, OREGON, USA, August 4, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Snap! Mobile, Inc., the full-service administrative support platform for high school athletic and extracurricular programs, today announced an activation partnership between its digital fundraising platform, Snap! Raise , and Every Kid Sports (EKS) , a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.The Snap! Raise platform will provide the ability for participants to make a donation to Every Kid Sports during checkout. Snap! Mobile plans to match up to $8,500 with a corporate donation. All donations will help cover the youth sports registration fees for girls from income-restricted families through grants provided by the Every Kid Sports Pass, the flagship program offered by Every Kid Sports. The objective of the partnership is to increase awareness and funding for the Every Kid Sports Pass and encourage youth sports participation among girls across the United States.Natalie Hummel, Founder and Executive Director of Every Kid Sports states, “We are extremely happy to establish this new partnership that will increase access to sports for girls. We look forward to working with Snap! Mobile because their commitment to youth parallels our mission to increase equity and access so all kids can experience the positive benefits of playing.”“Every Kid Sports is an incredible organization that is making a real impact for kids across the country by helping to break down the financial barriers associated with sports participation,” said Stuart Silberg, Snap! Mobile, Inc.’s Chief Product Officer. “We know firsthand how difficult it can be for teams to raise the funds that are needed to support their players and seasons, and partnering with EKS is a natural extension of our efforts to offer more resources to help offset the costs to play and keep more kids, and in this case, girls, in the game.”The Every Kid Sports Pass removes the financial barriers to youth sports participation, providing income-restricted families with funding, up to four times per year for participation in sports of their child’s choice. To qualify, the recreational youth sports program must last at least four (4) weeks in duration, and the child must be between the ages of 4-18 and receive Medicaid benefits, SNAP, or WIC. More information pertaining to eligibility and how payment works can be found on their website.###About Every Kid SportsEvery Kid Sports is a national 501(c)(3), a 2021 GuideStar Platinum Transparency awarded nonprofit organization that has worked since 2009 to level the “playing field” of playing youth sports by removing the financial barriers that typically prevent kids from being active through sports. Every Kid Sports has helped over 50,000 kids play sports across the country. Every Kid Sports has been recognized by The Aspen Institute as a 2019 Project Play Champion, as well as a recipient of the 2019 Beyond Sports Collective Impact Award for Reduced Inequalities. Partners in their work have included DICKS Sporting Goods, Under Armour, T-Mobile, Little League International, and the National Basketball Players Association Foundation. To learn more or to get involved, please visit www.everykidsports.org About Snap! Mobile, Inc.Snap! Mobile, Inc.’s administrative support platform enables high school coaches and group leaders everywhere to build thriving programs for themselves and their participants. We offer solutions for fundraising, money management, spirit wear, and much more. Regardless of if you’re a group leader, parent, or even a student, all of our offerings are designed with simplicity and transparency in mind.The company is a proud partner of the National Federation of State High School Associations. To see how Snap! Mobile’s platform can support your program, visit snapraise.com.