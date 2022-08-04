BioSerenity, Inc. appoints new leadership in North America

BioSerenity, Inc., a company specializing in research & remote diagnostic solutions for neurology & sleep medicine, announces Jeff Wren as CEO of North America

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BioSerenity, a high-growth company specializing in research and remote diagnostic solutions for neurology, sleep medicine, and cardiology, announces Jeff Wren’s appointment as Chief Executive Officer of North America. Jeff Wren assumes the leadership role in the states as Pierre Frouin, CEO of BioSerenity, moves back to Europe.

Since its expansion to the United States in 2019, BioSerenity has established a strong presence in the healthcare industry. Continued innovation and breakthroughs of new technologies and services have resulted in projections of exponential growth in the North American market. With over 205 million covered lives in the United States, BioSerenity has become a leader in Healthcare-as-a-Service in Sleep and Neurology.

Pierre Frouin states, “We are happy to welcome Jeff Wren as the new CEO of North America. Jeff brings experience leading international teams to success in Pharma and MedTech. Jeff also brings connections, skills, and know-how in value reimbursement. As BioSerenity’s long-term vision of improved patient pathway management becomes a reality, we believe Jeff’s leadership will help us bring better care to millions of patients.”

Jeff Wren has more than 30 years of experience globally leading high-performing teams in the pharmaceutical industry. His passion for improving the lives of patients has allowed him to create long-term value and success over the years. He previously served as UCB Pharma Executive Vice President, Neurology Patient Value Head, member of the Executive Committee, President of North America, and Chairman of the Board for UCB, Inc. in the US and Canada. He was also a member of the board of Directors for BIO International, appointed as vice-chair and executive committee member of the Georgia Bio organization.

“I believe everything we do is ultimately for the patient and to improve their quality of life. Delivering on our commitment to patients while creating value for our employees, shareholders, the healthcare network, and the areas in which we work and live will ultimately allow us to create sustained value.” said Jeff Wren, “With technology playing a key role in shaping the healthcare landscape, I am excited to join an organization whose innovations are creating exceptional value across the therapeutic categories we serve. BioSerenity is in a unique position to help connect patients to their healthcare network anytime and anywhere. I look forward to building upon the success that has already been created at BioSerenity USA and leading the organization to create even more value for patients.”

About BioSerenity, Inc.

Headquartered in Paris, France, and Atlanta, GA, USA, BioSerenity is an innovative medical technology company focused on Healthcare as a Service, IoMT, A.I., research, and real-world evidence in Neurology, Sleep Medicine, and Cardiology. BioSerenity provides remote diagnostic solutions to healthcare providers and patients in the US, Europe, and the Caribbean. BioSerenity is the preferred provider for several Contract Research Organizations and prominent university medical facilities across the US, France, and other parts of the world. For more information, please visit www.bioserenity.com.