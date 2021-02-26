Premier Inc. Awards BioSerenity Contract

PARIS, ATLANTA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BioSerenity, Inc., a leading global provider of diagnostic solutions in the areas of Sleep Medicine, Neurology, and Cardiology, announced today it has been awarded a group purchasing agreement for PP-SV-268 by Premier as part of its Preferred Partner agreement.

The prevalence of sleep disorders, epilepsy and cardiovascular disease pose a significant challenge to the US healthcare system. Notably, 70 million Americans suffer from some form of a sleep disorder, 1 in 26 people will develop epilepsy or recurrent seizures during their lifetime, and 48% of all adults in the US have some type of cardiovascular disease. BioSerenity has developed industry-leading tools and processes to deliver on consumer expectations for improved patient experiences and outcomes.

Pierre-Yves Frouin, BioSerenity CEO states, “Being a contracted provider with Premier furthers our commitment to bring world class medical devices and technological solutions to hospitals.” He also added, “BioSerenity is committed to improving patient care by making diagnostics more readily available. Hospitals can leverage our solutions to expand service lines and deliver high-quality, cost-effective diagnostic care by connecting patients in need with healthcare providers anytime and anywhere.”

BioSerenity’s Sleep Medicine offerings include turnkey solutions for Sleep Program Management, Direct-to-Patient Home Sleep Testing Programs, a Sleep Lab Management Software utilizing enhanced communication tools, as well as Patient Engagement Programs that increases bed utilization and operational efficiencies.

BioSerenity also offers hospitals comprehensive Neurodiagnostic Solutions inclusive of state-of-the-art medical devices for electroencephalogram (EEG) testing including FDA cleared Neuronaute® and IceCap® devices, clinical and administrative services including patient monitoring, and secure cloud-based platforms for data access and management.

Cardiac offerings include the Cardioskin™ device, a 15-lead electrographic (ECG) vest developed to enhance the care of patients suffering from severe heart conditions, and remote patient monitoring to complement hospital to home patient management solutions.

Premier is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of approximately 4,000 U.S. hospitals and 175,000 other providers to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, and advisory and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.

Headquartered in Paris, France and Atlanta, GA, USA, BioSerenity is an innovative medical technology company focused on Healthcare as a Service, IoMT, A.I. and real-world evidence in Neurology, Sleep Medicine, and Cardiology. BioSerenity provides diagnostic solutions to healthcare providers and patients in the USA, Europe and Caribbean. BioSerenity is also the preferred provider for several Contract Research Organizations (CROs) and prominent university medical facilities across the US, France, and other parts of the world. For more information, please visit http://us.bioserenity.com/.

