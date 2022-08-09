Joey DiDomenico, Founder and CEO of Vetted Retirement Technologies, A DotCom Magazine Exclusive Interview
Joey DiDomenico, Founder and CEO of Vetted Retirement Technologies, A DotCom Magazine Exclusive Interview
Joey DiDomenico, Founder and CEO of Vetted Retirement Technologies, joins other leaders, trailblazers, and thought leaders interviewed for the DotCom Magazine
ABOUT Vetted Retirement Technologies
The average transaction, the purchase of private stock for example, requires about 20. Buying an asset, with partners, from people whom you have done business with in the past, and with acquisition indebtedness requires more than 50. The universe of questions that could be asked about a transaction in a retirement account is in the thousands. But no matter how complex the situation is, a conclusive review of the transaction can be done within a few minutes when the right questions are presented simply and with precision.
Millions of non-standardized assets are held in retirement accounts today where stakeholders are missing vital information. This can be changed with Vetted.
Joey DiDomenico joins other leading CEO’s, founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative and popular interview show. In the interview with Andy Jacob, Joey DiDomenico discusses the newest offerings of Vetted Retirement Technologies, what makes the company different than other firms, and shares thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship. Joey DiDomenico joins other leaders building strong and compelling companies that have been invited to participate in the exclusive series
Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says, “The interview with Joey DiDomenico was amazing. The success of Vetted Retirement Technologies is a true testament to their team and their people. It was a real honor to have Joey DiDomenico on the video series.
Andy Jacob says, “It’s the goal of DotCom Magazine to provide the absolute best in what entrepreneurship has to offer. We have interviewed many of the world’s leading entrepreneurs in their respective field. It takes amazing leadership to build a company like Vetted Retirement Technologies. There are so many powerful and talented entrepreneurs throughout the world, and I am extremely fortunate to interview the best of the best. I always come away humbled by how many talented people are building amazing companies. As we scout the world for interesting entrepreneurs and companies, it is always a wonderful experience to meet leaders like Joey DiDomenico who are forging an incredible path for others. At DotCom Magazine, we believe entrepreneurs are the heartbeat of the world. We believe it is a world where risk takers must be lauded, saluted, and respected. Successful entrepreneurs get up every morning and give an amazing effort. We salute the business leaders of this world like Joey DiDomenico”.
ABOUT DOTCOM MAGAZINE
DotCom Magazine is a leading news platform providing fascinating interviews with news makers, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine is the leader in putting people with insatiable entrepreneurial spirit at the forefront of every story it covers. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Video Series looks at business through the lens of a successful entrepreneur’s mindset. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Series has included high-profile leaders, including Inc 500 founders, Ted Talk presenters, ABC Shark Tank participants, venture backed visionaries, prolific CEO’s and Founders, and many other wonderful thought leaders and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine covers Founders and CEO’s making a difference. Regardless of who the entrepreneur is, where they live, or what they are doing, if it is interesting and newsworthy, DotCom Magazine covers it. In selecting entrepreneurs for this important video series, we consider the newsworthiness of the story and what our viewers want to learn about. If something is important to our viewers, it is important to DotCom Magazine. The people at DotCom Magazine believe in including a diverse range of entrepreneur voices in our interviews, and actively pursuing entrepreneurs making a positive difference in the world.
Andrew Jacob
DotCom Magazine
+1 602-909-9890
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
Joey DiDomenico, Founder and CEO, Vetted Retirement Technologies, A DotCom Magazine Interview