Black Sage Technologies Appoints Al White as Chief Executive Officer

MERRITT ISLAND, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Black Sage Technologies Appoints Al White as Chief Executive Officer
(Boise, ID, 8/5/2022) Black Sage Technologies announced today that Al White has been appointed CEO of the company. An experienced defense technology leader, White succeeded Darryl Wilkerson, acting as interim CEO, on 6 July 2022.
White has more than 16 years of defense industry senior management experience, including a decade of strategic development, most recently as Vice President of Strategy, Southeastern Computer Consultants, Inc., a defense engineering services company.

Before that, White served as Vice President of CACI’s Tactical Systems Division (Formerly Ticom Geomatics Inc.), where he led the development and integration of signals intelligence solutions into manned and unmanned aircraft including precision geolocation capability for Counter-Unmanned Aircraft Systems (C-UAS).
“Al is the right leader for Black Sage,” said Darryl Wilkerson, Black Sage’s Chairman of the Board. “Al’s technical background, strategic thinking, and leadership ability will help focus Black Sage as it continues to establish itself as a market leader in a fragmented C-UAS space.”

“I’m thrilled to be joining the Black Sage Team,” said Al White. “I believe Black Sage has the right approach to C-UAS with its hardware-agnostic open architecture that enables rapid scalability to meet the threat.”
“Having worked with Al before, I know his technical expertise, collaborative approach, and leadership style inspires people to succeed in their mission,” said Gary Ambrose, Managing Director at Acorn Growth Companies, which acquired Black Sage in 2019.

White received a BS degree in Computer Science from Texas A&M University, an MBA from Jack Welch Management Institute at Strayer University, and an MA degree in Computer Resource and Information Management at Webster University.

About Black Sage Technologies
Black Sage Technologies (Black Sage) is a leading developer of C-UAS solutions that identifies, classifies, tracks, and defeats UAS threats for military, government, law enforcement, and civil applications. Black Sage employs a hardware-agnostic approach to integrating best-of-breed sensors with its proprietary artificial intelligence-enabled target tracking and defense automation systems to provide adaptable, end-to-end C-UAS systems.

