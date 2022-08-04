Brochure released for the 23rd Annual Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling Conference
SAE Media Group reports: The agenda has been announced for the Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling Conference in Florence, Italy, in November 2022.LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SAE Media Group (formerly known as SMi Group) is delighted to announce the brochure and agenda are now available for the world-renowned Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling Conference on 29-30 November 2022, in Florence, Italy.
The speaker line-up consists of the most senior and well-respected Commanders of Air Transport bases, Heads of Air Mobility organisations and agencies, and this seniority is a demonstration of the support for this conference.
The agenda will cover the full spectrum of heavy airlift and aerial refuelling, including resource pooling efforts, humanitarian and disaster relief airlift, rapid response and delivery capability, and much more.
To view the full programme, download the brochure at http://www.military-airlift.com/pr2.
Senior military personnel in the airlift community confirmed to speak, include:
• Colonel Giuseppe Addessa, Incoming Commander, 46th Air Brigade, Italian Air Force
• Colonel Luca Mazzini, Incoming Commander, 14th Wing, Italian Air Force
• Air Commodore Anthony Lyle, Air Mobility Force Commander, Royal Air Force
• Brigadier General Jose Ortiz Canavate, Air Combat Command, Spanish Air Force*
• Brigadier General Wolfgang Luttenberger, Commander, Austrian Aviation Brigade
• Colonel Gioacchino Cassarà, Incoming Commander, MCCE
• Senior Representative, Air Mobility Command, U.S. Air Force
• Colonel Sean Finnan, 86th Operations Group Commander, 86th Operations Group, U.S. Air Force
• Colonel Barrett Golden, Commandant, AATTC (Advanced Airlift Tactics Training Center)
• Theo Spijksma, Post Holder Flight Operations, Air Mobility Command, Royal Netherlands Air Force*
Representatives from key multinational organisations confirmed to speak, include:
• Colonel Jurgen Van der Biezen, Commander Multinational MRTT Unit, Multinational MRTT Fleet (MMF)
• Colonel Peder Söderström, Commander, SAC Heavy Airlift Wing
• Lieutenant Colonel Harald Struzyna, Commanding Officer, Strategic Airlift Interim Solution Coordination Cell
• Lieutenant Colonel Jonathan Clow, Business Development, ACT Innovation, NATO ACT
• Lieutenant Colonel Isaiah Oppelaar, Air Mobility Strategist, NATO JAPCC
• Major/Dr Jacopo Frassini, Doctrine Staff Officer, NATO Centre of Excellence for Military Medicine
• Major Walter “Boris” Palumbo, Deputy Chief, Airlift Coordination Centre, NATO CAOC
• Major Ian Shepard, Staff Officer, Airlift Coordination Centre, NATO DACCC
• Franck Verdierre, Chief of Division, NATO Support and Procurement Agency
For those interested in attending the event, the £300 early bird offer will expire on the 30th September 2022. Register at http://www.military-airlift.com/pr2.
Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling
Conference: 29th-30th November 2022
Venue: Grand Hotel Mediterraneo, Florence, Italy
Lead Sponsor: Boeing
Gold Sponsors: Airbus, Embraer, and Lockheed Martin
Sponsors and Exhibitors: Leonardo and Port City Air
SAE Media Group offers direct access to key decision makers through tailored sponsorship and exhibitor packages. For details contact Sadia Malick at +44 (0) 207 827 6748 or email smalick@smi-online.co.uk
For delegate enquiries, please contact Callum Kenmure at +44 (0) 20 7827 6138 or email ckenmure@smi-online.co.uk.
-------------- END------------
About SAE Media Group Conferences:
SAE Media Group Conferences connects global communities with focused networking conferences. We provide our customers with solutions through industry knowledge and collaboration that enables our attendees to return to their organisations better equipped to overcome their key business challenges. Our key events focus on Defence and Aerospace, Pharmaceutical, and Medical. Each year we bring together over 5,000 senior business professionals at our conferences. http://www.smgconferences.com
SAE Media Group (SMG), a subsidiary of SAE International, reports the latest technology breakthroughs and design innovations to a global audience of nearly 1,000,000 engineers, researchers, and business managers. SMG provides critical information these professionals need to develop new and improved products and services.
Trizsa Ardael
SAE Media Group
+44 2078276086
email us here