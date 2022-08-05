Firefly Autism Earns Certified Neurodiversity Workplace™ Designation to Promote a More Inclusive Work Environment

Firefly Autism is now a Certified Neurodiversity Workplace™, a designation that is designed to help leaders and teams better hire, retain, and work effectively

LAKEWOOD, CO, UNTIED STATES, August 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Firefly Autism has earned the Certified Neurodiversity Workplace™(CNW) designation granted by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES). The program is designed to help leaders and teams better hire, retain, and work effectively with neurodivergent workers, including those with autism, ADHD, and dyslexia.

Neurodiversity inclusion in the workplace is becoming a focus for organizations looking to attract, hire and retain talent for a variety of positions and industries. Neurodivergent individuals, which includes professionals with autism, ADHD, dyslexia, and other differences, have a different way of thinking than neurotypical individuals. Organizations that utilize inclusive hiring and management practices, which can include staff training, accommodations, and updated policies and procedures, can better manage and nurture existing staff and attract the talent organizations need to stay competitive, increase effectiveness, and promote innovation.

“Firefly believes in the true value of every individual, no matter what. Understanding and championing neurodiversity fosters inclusivity and diverse perspectives, allows for unique experiences and interactions, and helps reduce stigmas around thinking and learning differences,” said Dr. Amanda Kelly, Executive Director and CEO of Firefly Autism. “This certification program is just another step in our journey to take action in our promotion of a neurodiverse workplace and to raise our awareness and education.”

Firefly Autism is dedicated to working with autistic individuals from 18 months to adulthood, offering personalized learning, support, and solutions. This additional training and certification will advance team members’ skills in the workplace and with the individuals they serve.

“We’re excited to work with Firefly Autism as they focus on inclusion to ensure their workplace is welcoming, effective and successful, ,” said Myron Pincomb, IBCCES Board Chairman.

For more than 20 years, IBCCES has been a leader in cognitive disorder training and certification for healthcare, education, and corporate professionals around the globe. IBCCES programs include evidence-based content and the perspectives of autistic individuals, alongside other resources, ongoing support, and renewal requirements to ensure continued learning and a lasting impact.

IBCCES also created CertifiedAutismCenter.com, as a free online resource that lists certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) or Certified Neurodiversity Workplace™ (CNW) requirements.

About Firefly Autism

Firefly Autism is dedicated to celebrating the lives of individuals on the autism spectrum through learning, support, and solutions. We achieve this by building innovative, individualized programs and cultivating meaningful, impactful relationships with individuals, families, and communities we serve. For nearly 20 years, we have been changing the landscape of behavioral and mental health. Working with individuals from 18 months to over 70-years of age, we are one of the few places in Colorado where everyone, including adults, are not only welcome, but are also receiving support. With collaboration from families and other providers, we deliver services through individualized behavioral plans and instructional goals that meet the client’s interests, values, and support needs. At Firefly Autism, we believe in using the principles of assent-based and values-based practices to ensure a person-centered approach to Applied Behavioral Analysis (ABA) therapy.

About IBCCES

Delivering The Global Standard for Training and Certification in The Field of Cognitive Disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.