THE SPIRIT OF UKRAINE MADE IN CANADA: HOW A UKRAINIAN-CANADIAN, FEMALE-LED BUSINESS PUT UP A FEARLESS FIGHT AND WON

Ukrainian-Canadian spirits brand, ZIRKOVA Vodka, carves a new story of survival, of resilience, and of unity with their launch of Zirkova Unity VodkaTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While many businesses face incredible challenges throughout their lifespan, nothing can ever prepare them for a full scale invasion as the one of Ukraine that has many Ukrainian Canadian businesses wondering how much longer they can hang on for. Ukrainian-Canadian spirits brand, Zirkova Vodka was one of those businesses.
Zirkova Vodka was co-founded by Katherine Vellinga, a proud Ukrainian Canadian whose vision for the brand is a reflection of her own beliefs of standing for the freedom to be yourself, celebrating one's culture and traditions, while appreciating the greatness within each of us, and the place she calls home: Canada.
When Ukraine was invaded, Zirkova donated 100% of their profits on bottles sold. With inventory running out, and production of Zirkova One and Together completely stopped in Ukraine, Vellinga and Zirkova CMO Casey Wing had to find a way to save the business, help Vellinga’s ancestral country, and the people of Ukraine.
An extension of their Ukrainian-made, Ukrainian-produced, Canada-owned product line of Zirkova One and Together, Zirkova Unity is Zirkova’s first Canadian distilled vodka; inspired by Ukrainians and people uniting across the world to make a difference, and to create a home for the profound craft of Ukrainian vodka making here in Canada.
Taking the idea from concept to shelf in less than four months, Unity is a story of hope, resilience, bravery, and optimism:
Hand-crafted with Canada’s best wheat from the heart of the Prairies, grown by generations of Ukrainian and Canadian farmers, their kosher, gluten-free grain spirits are blended with artesian water sourced from deep within the Canadian Shield
Their Master Distiller, a woman with over 30 years of experience, who had fled the war, was located and brought to Canada to produce Zirkova Unity, honouring the traditional craft of vodka making
A massive undertaking was made to bring over their exclusive bottles from Ukraine which even involved a cargo freight donation from the Air Canada Foundation
Unity is a collection of 6 unique bottle designs, with artwork created by artists from Canada and Ukraine. Each piece of art speaks to unity, resilience, humanity, bravery, strength and the idea of a global citizen
The logistics and transport is handled by Caravan Logistics founded by John Iwanuira, a Ukrainian immigrant and recipient of the prestigious RBC Top 25 Canadian Immigrants Award.
“It is such an authentic expression of who we are, as a Canadian company and brand, created by Canadian founders, who discovered the birthplace of vodka in Ukraine, and wanted to share that with the world, and tell that authentic story,” explains Vellinga. “Zirkova hails from Ukraine, and is 100% produced there. Zirkova Unity is a celebration of what Canada and being Canadian is all about. One. Together. Unity. There’s a beauty to that.”
A portion of sales from each bottle sold will be donated directly back to the humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.
ABOUT ZIRKOVA:
Created in 2005 and co-founded by Katherine Vellinga, Zirkova Vodka is a Canadian-Ukrainian brand of ultra premium spirits that is hand-crafted in small batches in Zolotonosha, Ukraine - the birthplace of vodka. Zirkova is carefully made using centuries of experience in crafting vodka, fusing the classic methods of Ukraine’s vodka-making ancestors with our modern technology. It is designed to elevate, not eliminate, the natural whispers of Zirkova’s ingredients - the finest grain and artesian water that the world has to offer.
In a class of its own, Zirkova has created two innovative ultra-premium vodka, with a third on its way, whose expressions pair with how vodka is enjoyed:
Zirkova One: The ultimate sipping vodka, Zirkova One is made from the finest centre-cut Ukrainian wheat and rye spirits, blended to be enjoyed neat, on the rocks, or in a martini. Zirkova Together: A singular blend created for mixing into drinks and cocktails, Zirkova Together is quadruple-distilled using the finest spring water from the Zolotonosha source discovered in the 1800s, giving it its proprietary recipe to enhance flavours rather than compete with them.
Through their charitable initiatives, Zirkova One+Together is about celebrating one another and the important things that bring us together.
Be yourself. Mix well with others.
