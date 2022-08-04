Sudoku Scratch Combines Sudoku Puzzle With Scratch-Off For Fiendishly Fun New Game For Mobile Devices

Sudoku Scratch Off Quiz combines Sudoku, the world's most popular number puzzle game, with Scratch Off for a fiendishly fun new game for your mobile device.

Our team turned a straightforward concept on its head. Sudoku Scratch does just that where Players will enjoy, combining the fun of scratch-off with the addictive gameplay of Sudoku.
— Nour KHRAIS
LEAMINGTON SPA, WARWICKSHIRE , UNITED KINGDOM, August 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maysalward UK LTD, a mobile hypercasual game development studio, announced the launch of Sudoku Scratch Off Quiz, a new mobile puzzle game.

Sudoku Scratch combines Sudoku, the world's most famous number puzzle game, with Scratch Off for a fun new game for your mobile device. The player completes a Sudoku puzzle grid by filling the empty squares with numbers from one to nine. Players who complete the puzzle will charge their scratch power bar, so they scratch off and reveal images of flags or animals to answer the quiz question.

"The traditional Sudoku is an enjoyable challenge that has inspired millions of players worldwide to learn and strengthen their problem-solving skills and the scratch-and-win game we're all familiar with!” says Nour KHRAIS, CEO of Maysalward UK Ltd. "To reach a wider audience, we decided to combine the two games and create a new type of game, the way we have done with previous games such as 'Minesweeper Battle Clash RPG.' With the release of our newest game, we hope to give people a fun and challenging experience while they relax with their family and friends."


Whether a beginner or a pro, Sudoku Scratch is the perfect mobile game to scratch your Sudoku itch. The game has a simple gameplay that appeals to casual and hyper-casual gamers.

"Our team turned a straightforward concept on its head. Sudoku Scratch does just that". According to Khrais, "Players will enjoy combining the fun of scratch-off with the addictive gameplay of Sudoku."


Sudoku Scratch is a fun, challenging way to test your knowledge of flags and animals and to practice your logic skills. Sudoku Scratch is now available for iOS through Apple App Store and Android devices on Google Play.


About Maysalward UK LTD: Maysalward UK LTD is a mobile game development studio established in 2017. The studio is a second branch for Maysalward, a casual studio based started by Nour KHRAIS twenty years ago.

