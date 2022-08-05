Chippewa Lake Celebrates Three Years Free of Toxic Algae Blooms

Groundbreaking Treatment Conducted by BlueGreen Water Technologies Lauded

CHIPPEWA LAKE, OHIO, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- Chippewa Lake, Ohio’s largest inland glacial lake, remains free of toxic algae blooms for a third year in a row. A single treatment by BlueGreen Water Technologies (BlueGreen) in August, 2019 successfully broke five years of high toxicity levels in the lake and marked the first U.S. deployment of BlueGreen’s EPA-approved Lake Guard® Blue. It only took one application to rid the lake of toxic algae in just 24 hours.

"After years of research, we have learned when, where, and how to treat these blooms to effectively remove the toxic cyanobacteria, thereby boosting the lake’s natural immune system," said Dr. Moshe Harel, CSO, BlueGreen. "By increasing the biodiversity of beneficial phytoplankton species and restoring the lake to a healthy ecosystem, we have helped to prevent the resurgence of harmful toxins."

Since 2014, harmful algal blooms had become so frequent and severe that Chippewa Lake had to be closed to the public during peak summer seasons. With the blessing of Medina County, the Save the Lake Coalition invited BlueGreen to deploy its unique, floating algaecide. Lake Guard® Blue moves with the current, targeting and eliminating only the toxic species.

BlueGreen treated the lake and guaranteed Medina County that it will be kept bloom free for the rest of the year. Surprisingly, no additional treatment was needed after the first one, which took only 25 minutes. The lake remains bloom free to this day.

"The significance of this milestone cannot be overstated, as recurring toxic blooms can be devastating to communities like Chippewa Lake," said Bud Hardesty, Save The Lake Coalition and Village councilman. “Chippewa Lake is testament of both community action and the long-lasting effectiveness of the Lake Guard® Technology.”

The company hopes to expand its presence in Ohio and has set its sights on Grand Lake St. Marys and Lake Erie, which are notorious for suffering severe toxic algal blooms. According to the Alliance for the Great Lakes, Lake Erie’s algae blooms are an annual threat to the health and drinking water of more than 11 million people.

“With the use of BlueGreen Technology, algae blooms are 100% preventable,” said Dr. Weiss. “Our treatment has empowered communities around the world to reclaim control over the safety of their water resources. We see this in Chippewa Lake and we would welcome the opportunity to apply the same treatment in Lake Erie.”

About BlueGreen Water Technologies:

BlueGreen Water Technologies is leading the charge in helping preserve and promote life on Earth. We are restoring, safeguarding, and optimizing the health, safety, accessibility, and biodiversity of waterbodies worldwide – including their wildlife, aquatic life, ecosystems, and economies – by pioneering and applying proven scientific ingenuity and deep tech solutions. BlueGreen is the first and only company in the world to develop, obtain regulatory approval for and commercialize a technology suite that reverses the effects of climate change in water bodies (starting with harmful algal blooms) and drastically reduces greenhouse gas levels (CO2 and methane). The multidisciplinary team of BlueGreen experts is exposing the secrets of lakes and oceans – detecting, analyzing, preventing and remediating some of the most complex and dynamic problems that plague the world’s water systems.