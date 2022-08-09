Numly™ Announces its Third Annual Numly™ SKILLS’future 2022 Program
Numly™ Launches its Third Annual Numly™ SKILLS’future 2022 Program to drive better Performance & phenomenally improve Employee Engagement in Organizations.
All leaders are first and foremost, continuous learners. We help companies develop a structured, vibrant & organically evolved, "Coaching Culture", that creates a continuous stream of future leaders.”BELLEVUE , WA , USA, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today’s hybrid workplace demands various power skills such as critical thinking, problem-solving, effective communication, collaboration, creativity, and growth mindsets in their workforce, as critical drivers of career advancement and organizational growth. Talent managers and recruiters continue to report a significant ‘soft skills gap’ forcing organizations to recruit candidates who fall short on interpersonal and problem solving skills.
Numly™, Inc., the leading provider of NumlyEngageTM, an AI-enabled, Coaching and Network platform for critical skills, is excited to launch their third Annual release of the Numly™ SKILLS’future Program, a meticulously designed certification program to help working professionals develop their power skills, accelerate their career journeys and help them transform to become true leaders within their organizations.
Numly™ SKILLS’future 2022 Program offers a carefully curated set of online courses from the world’s best Universities, and some of the most reputed Business Schools, based on Numly’s Data Science Insights around critical skills required for Career Growth. The courses feature engaging and thought-provoking online certifications to help busy working professionals with key skills to enable their career growth. These courses are FREE to audit on these platforms and allow registrations for certifications for a small fee. The courses announced under the Numly™ SKILLS’future 2022 Program are carefully evaluated and refreshed each year to match the current relevance, based on continued insights from Numly's Advanced Data Science Research.
Jody Porter, Director, Leadership Coaching Enablement at Numly, Inc. says “As the world continues to change around us, it is a leader’s responsibility to successfully navigate those changes for the team as well as for themselves. By focusing on skills that foster dialogue, teamwork, collaboration, and inclusion, leaders create an environment that is conducive to overcoming any challenge set before the team. The leader is not tasked with being omnipotent and having all the answers; rather the leader is tasked with coaching the team members to uncover their own potential to overcome obstacles and develop into the best version of themselves.”
Madhukar Govindaraju, CEO of Numly, Inc. says "All leaders are first and foremost, continuous learners. When you develop and practice these critical skills, these skills become a habit and are a force multiplier for your impact within any organization. At Numly, we help companies develop structured, vibrant, scaled and organically evolved Coaching Culture, that creates a continuous stream of future leaders. We also help companies simplify the Learning and Development Competencies around Relevance, using our advanced data sets and organizational heat maps around skill strengths and skill gaps. With this third annual launch of the Numly™ SKILLS’future 2022 Program, we hope to democratize learning and help global organizations develop leaders at all levels, not just the top 4%, but also your bottom 96%."
Numly™ is excited to announce these flagship Business School Courses from the following Universities in the Numly™ SKILLS’future 2022 Program:
The University of Queensland
University of Pennsylvania
Northwestern University
University of Michigan
HEC Paris
University of Virginia
Case Western Reserve University
Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore (India)
Harvard University
ESSEC Business School
Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT)
About Numly™, Inc.
Numly™, Inc. is the provider of NumlyEngage™, an AI-driven, Coaching and Networking platform for critical skills, that accelerates employee engagement, performance, and growth for enterprise customers, especially in the new normal of Hybrid Work environments. Numly’s mission is to build Winning Teams with Continuous Coaching, Career Pathing, Critical Skills Development, and People Connections. Numly helps Organizations to Upskill and Reskill their Work-from-Home/Hybrid Teams with Critical Skills with Comprehensive eLearning Content and Structured Coaching.
About NumlyEngage™
Numly is disrupting Employee Learning and Development in companies with NumlyEngage. NumlyEngage™ features built-in coaching programs, curated learning content, as well as integrations with third-party learning management systems, offering a Next-Gen Learning and Coaching Experience for its customers. Learn more about Numly at www.numly.io
