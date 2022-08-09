Numly™ Announces its Third Annual Numly™ SKILLS’future 2022 Program

About

Numly, Inc. is a provider of NumlyEngage, a Next-Generation, Coaching Network and Upskilling Platform for critical skills that accelerates employee engagement, performance, and growth for enterprise customers, especially in the new normal of Hybrid Work / Remote Work environments. Numly is a signatory of PwC's CEO! Action Pledge on Diversity and Inclusion, and Silicon Valley Leadership Group's 25X25 Pledge on Diversity and Inclusion. For more information, visit https://www.numly.io/

