Dr. Rishi Seth, Expert in Radiology Informatics, Joins Rad AI as Senior Medical Director
Dr. Seth brings extensive informatics knowledge along with firsthand experience from numerous radiology AI deployments at scaleSAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, August 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rad AI, the fastest growing radiologist-led AI company, is pleased to welcome Rishi Seth, MD as Senior Medical Director. Dr. Seth is a neuroradiologist at Fairfax Radiological Consultants in the Northern Virginia area. He completed a fellowship in Imaging Informatics at the University of Maryland and fellowship in Neuroradiology at Northwestern University. Dr. Seth was previously Medical Director of Imaging Informatics at Radiology Associates of North Texas (RANT) from 2016 to 2021. He has led multiple implementation projects and development initiatives around workflow, data analytics, productivity, interoperability, and artificial intelligence.
“In my current and prior roles, I have had the opportunity to evaluate numerous radiology AI solutions throughout the market. Rad AI is the clear leader in delivering true value and ROI for radiology practices. As I got to know the team, there was strong alignment and vision around how AI can and will be assistive for physicians, hospitals, and health systems. I am excited to join Rad AI as their Senior Medical Director and can’t wait for what we will announce at RSNA 2022!”
Founded in 2018, Rad AI has seen rapid adoption of its AI platform, and is recognized broadly as one of the most impactful as well as fastest growing AI startups. At the end of 2021, Rad AI was recognized as the Best New Radiology Vendor by AuntMinnie, and CB Insights named Rad AI to its third annual Digital Health 150, which showcases the 150 most promising digital health startups in the world. In January 2022, Black Book ranked Rad AI #1 in Mean KPI score on its survey revealing 50 emerging solutions challenging the healthcare technology status quo and just a few months later, Rad AI continued the momentum by being recognized in the 2022 CB Insights “100 Most Promising AI Companies.”
Rad AI uses state-of-the-art machine learning to streamline repetitive tasks for radiologists, which yields substantial time savings, alleviates burnout, and creates more time to focus on patient care. Its first product, Omni, saves radiologists an average of 60 minutes per day, and helps achieve up to 20% time savings per report.
Rad AI’s second product, Continuity, closes the loop on follow-up recommendations for significant incidental findings in radiology reports. Using AI-driven automation, Continuity ensures that appropriate patient follow-up is communicated and completed. This improves patient outcomes, reduces health system liability, and drives new financial value for health systems and radiology practices. Continuity integrates directly into health systems’ EHR, and also has a platform available for outpatient imaging.
"As one of the earliest users of Rad AI Omni, Dr. Seth knows first hand why radiologists and radiology practices across the country are prioritizing the use of Omni over every other AI solution,” said Doktor Gurson, CEO of Rad AI. “We are thrilled that he is so excited about our product roadmap, and we look forward to the ways he will improve it as our Senior Medical Director.”
