U.S. Radiology Specialists & Radiology, Ltd., Expands Use of Rad AI Omni to Boost Radiologist Productivity & Efficiency
Rad AI exceeded radiologist expectations out of the gate. Seamless integration permitted our radiologists to immediately realize the efficiencies of the Rad AI Omni platform.”RALEIGH, NC, US, May 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- U.S. Radiology Specialists, Inc., one of the nation’s premier physician-owned radiology practices, announced that it is expanding the use of the innovative Rad AI technology platform at Tucson-based Radiology, Ltd.
— David Jeck, President of Radiology, Ltd.
Rad AI, one of the fastest-growing radiologist-led A.I. software platforms, uses advanced technology to help radiologists save time, reduce burnout, and improve patient care through customized radiology report impressions. Made for radiologists by radiologists, it can save seconds to minutes per report and nearly an hour per shift by generating a customized impression from findings and clinical indications dictated by radiologists, learning individual language preferences from prior reports.
“By partnering with Rad AI, we can bring a critical service to our radiologists at Radiology, Ltd.,” said Starla Longfellow, Vice President of Physician Practice Technology at U.S. Radiology Specialists. “Rad AI utilizes machine learning, helping radiologists create reports more efficiently and effectively, making more time available to consult with referring physicians and guide patient care. We believe this technology will greatly benefit our practices moving forward.”
“Rad AI exceeded radiologist expectations out of the gate. Seamless integration permitted our radiologists to immediately realize the efficiencies of the Rad AI Omni platform. With Rad AI, our radiologists reported feeling less stressed with more time available to review studies or tend to other tasks,” said Dr. David Jeck, President of Radiology, Ltd. “This is exactly the type of I.T. solution needed to help reduce radiologist burnout and boost job satisfaction.”
“U.S. Radiology is on the cutting edge of patient care, so we are excited to help them expand the use of Rad AI Omni. Our initial set of radiologist users at Radiology, Ltd. experienced significant value from using Omni in less than a month. We look forward to deploying to other U.S. Radiology practices going forward,” said Josh Duncan, VP of Sales and Customer Success at Rad AI. “Ultimately, as radiologists experience the increased efficiency and decreased fatigue from using Rad AI Omni, they can better care for their patients and achieve U.S. Radiology’s mission of making the best of radiology better.”
About U.S. Radiology Specialists
U.S. Radiology is one of the largest and most progressive radiology groups in the country. With over 4,500 team members and more than 180 outpatient imaging centers across 15 states, our team conducts nearly 8 million studies annually. Our partnership of leading subspecialized radiology groups, high-quality imaging centers, and health systems is built around a commitment to best-in-class clinical excellence, operations, infrastructure, and state-of-the-art technology.
About Radiology, Ltd.
Founded in 1933, Radiology, Ltd. provides world-class imaging services to improve the health of all southern Arizonans. The company’s team of 40 subspecialized, fellowship-trained radiologists and over 400 skilled staff members operates nine outpatient imaging centers and is the exclusive provider of professional radiology services at two leading hospitals in the greater Tucson market.
About Rad AI
Rad AI streamlines the radiology workflow, providing time savings for radiologists and improving report consistency while helping reduce radiologist burnout. Co-founded by the youngest U.S. radiologist on record, Rad AI is working with 8 of the 10 largest private radiology practices in the U.S. and expanding quickly. Rad AI is based in Berkeley, CA.
