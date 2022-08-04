Kat Trevino, Inspirational Artist, Chosen One of L.A.’s Most Fascinating People for 2022

“We're honored to include Kat Trevino into our BoLAA family.” ~Aurora DeRose

Kat Trevino, inspirational artist, wins Best of Los Angeles Award- "100 MOST FASCINATING PEOPLE IN LOS ANGELES - 2022"

The “Best of Los Angeles Award” community was formed eight years ago and consists of over 7,600 professional members living and working in Southern California. It celebrates the best people, places and things in Los Angeles with a slogan “No Ads. No B.S. Only the Best.”

“The mission of the community is to celebrate the best of Los Angeles, and allow its community members to connect with other members who share the highest standards of quality and integrity,” expresses DeRose. "We're honored to include Kat Trevino into our BoLAA family."

Kat Trevino, an inspirational artist, has been creating art since childhood. She creates paintings, digital art, sculptures, illustrations, and writings. Her art has been in books, magazines, newspapers, museums, public spaces, galleries, and online. Some platforms where her art has showcased include The Sun Newspaper, Inland Empire Magazine, MVIBE ART Magazine, Arts of Poetry Magazine, and Art Hole Magazine. She has also served on various platforms as a guest Judge, Art director and sat on the board of directors.

Trevino loves to create from an unconventional space of imagination. She desires for her viewers to escape to a place of fantasy and fiction, where there is no ceiling. She also attributes her inspiration to life. Every pain, struggle, situation, and form of inspiration has fueled her passion.

Her studio Kattworks, is located in San Bernardino, California, where she showcases her work and teaches art to others. Trevino encourages aspiring artists to "Never give up on Art or yourself. Don't let others belittle your passion as an artist. Being an Artist is born gift you can't deny, let your creation flow.”