A Master Of Melody - Rising Singer-Songwriter Blair Djuna Releases Hypnotic New Single, ‘Beautiful’
Blair Djuna’s new single ‘Beautiful’, is a reflective masterpiece, revealing the self doubts and despair, anyone who wants to be loved will understand.
I choose to pour my heart and soul into my music, by crafting meaningful songs, that will truly touch any audience I have the honour to play for”SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, August 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --
— Blair Djuna
Blair Djuna, is an Australian songwriter and singer who has devoted his life exploring diverse musical genres, from rock and roll and R&B, to hip hop and indie pop. He studied a Bachelor of Music in Songwriting at Sydney’s JMC Academy, and in 2018 was one half of the pop duo SEGANA, with their hit song ‘Forget You.’
‘Beautiful’ is Blair Djuna's third and latest solo release. He said, “I choose to pour my heart and soul into my music, by crafting meaningful songs that will truly touch any audience I have the honour to play for."
Blair has that clever knack of making songs sound simple, when clearly they are not. Listen to ‘Beautiful’ and you are taken on a journey of self reflection, rejection and failure in love. It has a delicate, simple melody, but creates a sound pulsating with raw emotion. ‘Beautiful’ sounds minimalistic, modern and classic at the same time. The piano offers a subtle, nostalgic character, while Blair’s vocal performance connects with your most personal emotions, feelings and fears.
Blair said, “"Staying driven in this industry can be difficult at times; finding originality isn't always the easiest thing. Staying true to what you think is good and what makes you feel something when you're writing is the best way to let your originality as an artist shine through. No matter how or why you connect with my music, I'm glad to have you along for this amazing ride and cannot wait to share more of what I'm working on with you".
Social Media Profiles:
INSTAGRAM : https://www.instagram.com/blairdjuna/
TIKTOK: http://tiktok.com/@BlairDjuna
SPOTIFY: https://open.spotify.com/artist/5mSDLtbJeEfSKJH4Psse7y?si=3KXNfPNdS2a mJAvi3e_kjw
Blair Djuna
Cherry News Media
blairdjunamusic@gmail.com