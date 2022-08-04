Maple Leaf Launches its 1st E-Commerce Website and Provides Corporate Update
Maple Leaf Green World is pleased to announce the launch of its e-commerce website for its health and wellness products and to provide corporate update
Maple Leaf Green World Inc. (CSE:MGW)CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, August 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maple Leaf Green World Inc. (“Maple Leaf” or the “Company”), (CSE: MGW) and (OTCQB: MGWFF), is pleased to announce the launch of its 1st E-Commerce Website for its health and wellness products and to provide corporate update and prospective opportunities.
E-Commerce Store
The Company has developed multiple product lines for both the health and wellness and the recreational market. The health and wellness products are currently listed on its newly develop e-commerce website, www.renaowellness.com. The Company has presented to the public its first three tinctures which are a diverse selection of its products that will support consumer’s daily health routine. Additional products, including recreational items, will be available on its second e-commerce website scheduled to be launched in the next two weeks. The Company will soon commence working with several groups that are affiliated with its Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Jeffrey Stein, to promote and educate consumers as to how and why its products are beneficial.
Current Hemp Cultivation
The Company’s current cultivation includes three new strains; Boax, Merlot and Matterhorn. Boax is a popular CBD strain that has an amazing terpene profile. The target CBD content is 15% and exhibits a sweet, fruity flavor. Merlot has mid-range CBD levels around 10% but is known for its smooth, fruity flavors when smoked. Matterhorn is a CBG focused strain with a citrus scent of lemon and lime that test around 15% CBG. Boax and Merlot are estimated for a late October harvest while Matterhorn is expected to be harvested in January 2023.
New Opportunities
The Company recognizes the many and varied uses for the production of hemp. In addition to well-being products made from hemp include clothing, furniture, protein supplements, plastic replacement, and construction products including Hempcrete for homebuilding. It is the Company’s intention to expand its operations to include the foregoing opportunities and relationships have been created that will facilitate its entry into this ever expanding area of the Hemp industry
The Company’s international operations team is currently discussing several possibilities that might be available to the Company with international funds that were created to assist new companies in the cannabis industry as well as discussions with potential co-venturers and partners, fund companies and several profitable corporations in various industries for the prospect of forming a partnership in product development.
Community Support
The Company’s mission is to support the health and well-being of its consumers through innovative product development. Over the next several weeks, the Company intends to turn its attention towards providing education and product to those in the autism community. Jobs for Autism is an organization that the Company supports and will be working with. This organization was founded for the purpose of bringing awareness to employers and business professionals of the potential skills and capabilities possessed by those within the autism spectrum thereby increasing career opportunities for these individuals. It is the Company’s hope that its affiliation with the cannabis industry will open the door to hiring those on the autism spectrum as employees on farms, manufacturing facilities and retail sales.
For further information and updates regarding the Company, please visit https://www.mlgreenworld.com/.
For updates regarding the California CBG Hemp Project, please visit https://www.gsgreenworld.com/. For e-commerce store, please visit https://www.renaowellness.com/.
About Maple Leaf Green World Inc.
Maple Leaf is a public Canadian company that is focused on the health and wellness industry in North America and China. The Company currently has a hemp project in Southern California and an essential oil project in China. With over 10 years of extensive greenhouse management experience, the Company applies its eco-agriculture knowledge and cultivation technology to produce contaminant-free hemp products. Maple Leaf’s long-term objective is to produce hemp and essential oils for North America and international markets. The Company’s common shares are listed for trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) under the symbol “MGW” and on the OTCQB market under the symbol “MGWFF.”
Forward Looking and Cautionary Statements
This news release may include forward-looking statements including opinions, assumptions, estimates, the Company's assessment of future plans and operations, and, more particularly, statements concerning: the Proposed Transaction and the timing thereof; When used in this document, the words "will," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intent," "may," "project," "should," and similar expressions are intended to be among the statements that identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are founded on the basis of expectations and assumptions made by the Company that include, but are not limited to, the timely receipt of all required regulatory and third-party approvals, including approvals from the CSE and from the shareholders of Maple Leaf. Forward-looking statements are subject to a wide range of risks and uncertainties, and although the Company believes that the expectations represented by such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will be realized. Any number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to: regulatory and third party approvals, including approvals from the CSE and from the shareholders of Maple Leaf, not being obtained in the manner or timing anticipated; the ability to implement corporate strategies; the state of domestic capital markets; the ability to obtain financing; changes in general market conditions; industry conditions and events; and other factors more fully described from time to time in the reports and filings made by the Company with securities regulatory authorities. Please refer to the Company's annual information form ("AIF") for the year ended December 31, 2020 and management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") thereof for additional risk factors relating to the Company. The AIF and MD&A can be accessed under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com.
Except as required by applicable laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.
