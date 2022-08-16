Front & Verso picture of Imagine #3 (A.K.A. The Elvis Painting). It is an Original painting by Jack Armstrong in the style he founded Cosmic Extensionalism. Displays a multi-layered mosaic base with embedded hidden words. It was valued at $5 million USD.

Front and Verso picture of Primalsun #1, one of the early acrylic on canvas cosmic paintings by Cosmic artist Jack Armstrong. It was valued at around $2 million in 2017.

This stolen Lincoln car was customized to securely transport high-value art. The car was stolen with the art. The paintings were extremely valuable Jack Armstrong originals. Police recovered the car only 4 months later. The theft is still under investigation.

The world's most expensive motorcycle is the unique kinetic art concept of Robert Star and painted by Jack Armstrong in his very own Cosmic X style. Sold originally for $3 million, it is currently back on sale at $50 million USD.