One of the early acrylic on canvas cosmic paintings by Cosmic artist Jack Armstrong

An Original painting by Jack Armstrong in the style he founded Cosmic Extensionalism. Displays a multi-level mosaic base with embedded hidden words.

An Original painting by Jack Armstrong in the style he founded Cosmic Extensionalism. Displays a light multi-level medium of acrylic on canvas with embedded hidden words.

Stolen custom Lincoln Car with blacked out windows.