Digital Manufacturing Market Gain To $1400 Billion BY 2031 | TCS, Siemens AG, Autodesk Inc, Hexagon AB

digital manufacturing market size was valued at $0.27 trillion in 2020, and is projected to reach $1.30 trillion by 2030

digital manufacturing market size was valued at $0.27 trillion in 2020, and is projected to reach $1.30 trillion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 16.5% from 2021 to 2030. Digital manufacturing aims at connecting construction and manufacturing sites with technologies and solutions such as machine learning and robotics to obtain maximum productivities. Manufacturing technologies consist of sensors, RFID tags, augmented reality, and virtual reality, which assist in recognizing potential risks in manufacturing industries as well as deliver enhanced productivities, efficient project management, and optimized use of resources.

Covid-19 impact:

Manufacturing activities of Digital Manufacturing halted due to implementation of stringent lockdown. To prevent the spread of coronavirus, governments across every nation made social distancing compulsory, due to which, market players faced shortage of labor force. Moreover, restrictions in import & export activities led to supply chain disruptions which further resulted to shortage of raw materials. This in turn, created challenges in carrying out manufacturing in full capacity. Also, most of the construction projects were either delayed or cancelled, especially in the initial stage of the pandemic.

Efficient safety management and increased efficiency and productivity at manufacturing sites drive the growth of the global digital manufacturing market. North America held the largest share in 2020, and is estimated to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2030. Owing to lockdown measures, manufacturing facilities have been closed down partially or completely, which in turn, reduced the implementation of digital manufacturing technologies.

Key Segments Covered:

By Component

• Hardware

o RFID Tags

o Sensor

o Intelligent System

o Others

• Software

o Data and Operation Management Software

o Safety and Security Systems

o Connectivity solutions

o Analytics Solutions

o Remote Management & logistic solutions

o Asset Management Solutions

• Services

o Support and maintenance

o System Integration

o Consulting Services

Competitive Landscape:

• Dassault Systemes

• Tata Consultancy Services

• Siemens AG

• Autodesk Inc

• Hexagon AB

• Parametric Technology Corporation Inc

• SAP SE

• ARAS Corporation

• Cogiscan Inc

• Bestplant

