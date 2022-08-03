Submit Release
Request for Qualifications and Quotations – Pacific NW Hydrogen Association HUB Contractor

Pacific Northwest Hydrogen Association (PNWH2), with the support of the Washington State Department of Commerce looks to partner with a Consultant and/or a Management and Operating (M&O) Contractor (hereafter referred to as Contractor) who shares the same vision and has the necessary experience required to reach our goals. First and foremost, the desired Contractor will have exceptional Operations Management, Business Services, and Mission Support skills. Additionally, we seek an Contractor familiar with processes and procedures related to evaluating, hiring, and managing Dept. Of Energy subcontracts. Specifically, our desired Contractor will have a history of working with Federal subcontractors in the fields of construction logistics and production, industrial H2 applications, transportation, agriculture and institutionalizing hydrogen. Please see attached.

Reply date: August 24, 2022

Download the RFQQ (PDF)

