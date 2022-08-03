Submit Release
Governor Lamont: Flags Should Remain Lowered Through Thursday Evening in Honor of Congresswoman Jackie Walorski

Governor Ned Lamont

08/03/2022

Governor Lamont: Flags Should Remain Lowered Through Thursday Evening in Honor of Congresswoman Jackie Walorski

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that – in accordance with a directive from President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. ordering flags to be lowered nationwide in honor of the passing of U.S. Representative Jackie Walorski of Indiana – flags in Connecticut should remain lowered to half-staff for this purpose through sunset on the evening of Thursday, August 4, 2022.

Flags in Connecticut are also currently at half-staff during this same duration of time under a directive issued by Governor Lamont to honor Master Sergeant Michael D. Clark of Bolton, who recently died during a training exercise with the U.S. Army Reserve.

Governor Lamont: Flags Should Remain Lowered Through Thursday Evening in Honor of Congresswoman Jackie Walorski

