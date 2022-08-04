BooXkeeping CEO Receives Certified Franchise Executive Recognition
BooXkeeping Franchise is pleased to announce its CEO, Max Emma, becoming a Certified Franchise Executive (CFE) as a Class of 2023.
— Max Emma, CFE
This recognition is awarded by the Institute of Certified Franchise Executives, part of the International Franchise Association (IFA).
Max Emma, Founder and CEO of BooXkeeping Corp. and BooXkeeping Franchise, Inc., got his start in franchising when his company became a Preferred Bookkeeping Vendor for one of the large franchise systems 5 years ago. Now, BooXkeeping provides bookkeeping services to over 70 franchise brands in the United States. Also, in 2020, Booxkeeping became a franchisor selling bookkeeping franchises in 36 states.
“I’ve realized that I don’t know what I don’t know, so getting my CFE was the right way to learn more about franchising and the best practices. I’m very excited to start implementing the knowledge received in selling and operating BooXkeeping franchises, as well as providing bookkeeping solutions to franchisors across the nation.”
CEO
BooXkeeping Franchise, Inc.
About BooXkeeping
BooXkeeping is a franchise opportunity available in 36 states. BooXkeeping is a modern bookkeeping solution that’s redefining the bookkeeping industry with a focus on medium-sized and small businesses. BooXkeeping simplifies the process of recording financial transactions saving businesses time so they can focus on their goals. BooXkeeping franchisees are dedicated to ensuring local customers have a clear view of their finances with little to no additional effort. We pride ourselves on being one of the most affordable and reliable service providers in the bookkeeping industry. Our franchise owners take advantage of our proven system to help businesses save on their bookkeeping costs and make a difference by adding real value to their bottom line.
Contact Information
Name: Max Emma, CEO
Organization: BooXkeeping
Address: 9550 S. Eastern Avenue, Suite 253, Las Vegas, NV 89123
Phone: (855) 935-2669
Website: https://booxkeepingfranchise.com/
Max Emma
BooXkeeping
+1 855-935-2669
