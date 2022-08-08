SOLSYS Offers Canada’s Largest Bench of Splunk Engineers
EINPresswire.com/ -- One might think one of the more widely known IT service firms would be best equipped to help companies leverage one of the most widely used tools in the big data world. However, this would be incorrect.
When Steve Manuel started SOLSYS in 2006, his goal was to help clients use technology to solve their real-world business challenges. His timing was ideal because Amazon Web Services started offering web-based computing infrastructure services that same year. Finding technology to collect and leverage the geometric influx of data became every company’s business challenge.
When it was clear that Solsys clients would be investing in Splunk for collecting, parsing and analyzing data, Steve jumped into action building the Digital Intelligence team to help clients maximize their ROI in Splunk.
As Splunk grew, so did the SOLSYS team. Today, SOLSYS has 25 dedicated Splunk engineers, the largest Splunk bench in Canada.
“Our clients have neither the time nor inclination to dive into Splunk’s nuanced features,” says Steve from SOLSYS HQ in Toronto. “And they don’t have to with SOLSYS backing them up. I can’t think of a business requirement that hasn’t been seen at least once by someone on our team.”
Having on-demand, expert-level familiarity with Splunk has been particularly important for users this year with the release of Splunk 9.0 earlier in the summer of 2022 with over 60 new or improved features.
Steve says that merging Splunk's knowledge and experience with SOLSYS’ Agile approach offers a unique value proposition for enterprise-level companies with big data needs. We are the only Splunk Partner to offer an Agile services delivery model foundational to the velocity, quality and automation of the Splunk products we offer to the marketplace.
“Our ‘Product Thinking’ approach to software and systems gets our clients implementing new ideas faster, and ultimately improves the results because we get to the right answer quicker.”
Client success will move more rapidly with the introduction of SOLSYS LABS, an in-house product development arm of SOLSYS that is giving SOLSYS clients exclusive powers like the ability to stream Azure Events to Splunk using an Azure Logic (serverless) application.
“We’re in lockstep with Splunk, iterating as they do to ensure our clients are always ahead of their data.”
SOLSYS helps leading Enterprises and Small to Medium organizations harness the power of data and accelerate technology ROI through Digital Intelligence, Digital Identity, and Cloud Practices. The SOLSYS mission is to help clients transform their IT Services to achieve higher performance levels, gain deeper insights into customer experience, and obtain a strong competitive advantage. Learn more at solsys.ca
Steve Manuel
When Steve Manuel started SOLSYS in 2006, his goal was to help clients use technology to solve their real-world business challenges. His timing was ideal because Amazon Web Services started offering web-based computing infrastructure services that same year. Finding technology to collect and leverage the geometric influx of data became every company’s business challenge.
When it was clear that Solsys clients would be investing in Splunk for collecting, parsing and analyzing data, Steve jumped into action building the Digital Intelligence team to help clients maximize their ROI in Splunk.
As Splunk grew, so did the SOLSYS team. Today, SOLSYS has 25 dedicated Splunk engineers, the largest Splunk bench in Canada.
“Our clients have neither the time nor inclination to dive into Splunk’s nuanced features,” says Steve from SOLSYS HQ in Toronto. “And they don’t have to with SOLSYS backing them up. I can’t think of a business requirement that hasn’t been seen at least once by someone on our team.”
Having on-demand, expert-level familiarity with Splunk has been particularly important for users this year with the release of Splunk 9.0 earlier in the summer of 2022 with over 60 new or improved features.
Steve says that merging Splunk's knowledge and experience with SOLSYS’ Agile approach offers a unique value proposition for enterprise-level companies with big data needs. We are the only Splunk Partner to offer an Agile services delivery model foundational to the velocity, quality and automation of the Splunk products we offer to the marketplace.
“Our ‘Product Thinking’ approach to software and systems gets our clients implementing new ideas faster, and ultimately improves the results because we get to the right answer quicker.”
Client success will move more rapidly with the introduction of SOLSYS LABS, an in-house product development arm of SOLSYS that is giving SOLSYS clients exclusive powers like the ability to stream Azure Events to Splunk using an Azure Logic (serverless) application.
“We’re in lockstep with Splunk, iterating as they do to ensure our clients are always ahead of their data.”
SOLSYS helps leading Enterprises and Small to Medium organizations harness the power of data and accelerate technology ROI through Digital Intelligence, Digital Identity, and Cloud Practices. The SOLSYS mission is to help clients transform their IT Services to achieve higher performance levels, gain deeper insights into customer experience, and obtain a strong competitive advantage. Learn more at solsys.ca
Steve Manuel
Solsys Corporation
+1 416-281-5797
info@solsys.ca
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn