SOLSYS Announces New Enterprise-Focused Agile Delivery, Coaching, and Training Services
This latest service aims to support digital transformations, enhance product delivery, improve business resiliency, and deliver valuable outcomes.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Business transformation enabler Solsys announced today the launch of a new Agile delivery, coaching, and training services to further support and accelerate Agile transformations for its enterprise clients. This latest service offering works to help our customers deliver better business outcomes around security, observability, identity, and platform resilience using an Agile approach to software engineering, and platform & tool deployment.
Solsys now offers a range of coaching and advisory services to help clients bring better products to the market. These include Product Owner and Scrum Master consulting, team- and executive-level coaching, facilitation, training sessions, and virtual workshops.
Solsys has long used Agile practices in the deployment of solutions for our customers, leveraging the company’s strategic partnership’s with Splunk (https://www.splunk.com/) and Kong technologies (https://konghq.com/) to maximize the benefits offered by our partners’ products. “We remain committed to continuing to deliver for our customers with Agile practices, and extending our Agile Services to our Digital Identity Practice as well” says Steve Manuel, CEO at Solsys.
"We currently leverage Agile and Lean methods internally when building products for clients. Our new Agile services provide clients with a baseline experience for achieving the same results. We’ll guide customers through the mindset, processes, and tools necessary to build, support, and scale Agile product teams and improve business agility.”
According to Steve, Solsys's goal is to empower our customers with the Agile mindset, by helping them to adopt an Agile approach to software development, and to build market leading products that maximize business outcomes.
Steve talked about a real world example at a large telecommunications company, where the business required a reliable and fast way to deploy APIs, and effectively manage access for partners and internal teams, while maintaining security and observability. Our customer made an investment in various technologies including Kong and Splunk products, and we worked with them to develop DevOps product teams focused around the new platforms. We helped the teams form an Agile mindset, learn and put into practice important Agile and XP development skills such as fully automated testing and automated deployment, and enable rapid and Lean delivery of a product that achieved these business outcomes and a delivered rapid return on investment. These teams have continued to enhance, develop, and improve the product over several years, helping support rapid growth and increasingly complex security and operational scenarios related to the telecom and health markets.
To learn more about how Solsys utilizes Agile delivery methods, visit https://solsys.ca/agile-delivery-coaching-training/
About Solsys
Solsys is a Canadian-based service provider focused on digital enablement and transformation that leverages best practices in iterative and Agile development to provide clients with deeper visibility into their ecosystem. Solsys maintains active partnerships with leading cloud platforms (AWS, Azure, & GCP) to support its customers' journeys to microservices.
