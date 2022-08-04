Broward Children’s Center Announces the 19th Annual Miles for Smiles 5K Fundraiser for Children with Special Needs
First live in-person fundraising event in two yearsPOMPANO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Broward Children’s Center (BCC) is pleased to announce the kickoff of the 19th Annual Miles for Smiles campaign, its largest annual fundraising event, taking place in-person on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at the Pompano Beach Community Park (NE 10th Street).
The fundraising event brings together community supporters, elected officials, sponsors, donors, walkers, runners, joggers, wheelchairs, and strollers, to raise funds in support of some of the most medically fragile and technologically dependent children at BCC. The event features a family-friendly walk, children’s activities, live music, raffles, awards, and more.
Exciting fundraising incentives and corporate sponsorship opportunities are now open for individuals, corporations, and teams. For more information, please contact BCC’s Development Department by email at miles4smiles@bcckids.org, or visit: bcckids.org.
Event registrations open through November 3rd at 11 pm. Early Registration $25 ($35 at check-in). Free admission for children under 10. 100% of proceeds provide life enhancement for all the kids and helps them to live healthy and meaningful lives.
About Broward Children’s Center (BCC)
For more than 50 years, Broward Children’s Center (BCC), the largest nonprofit in Pompano Beach, Florida, has been providing medical, educational, therapeutic, recreational, daily living, and advocacy services through our network of care to infants, children, and young adults with special health care needs.
As a private, 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization, our mission is to respond to the unique needs of every child through programs that promote privacy, respect, independence, dignity, and engagement. By listening to and learning from the children and families we serve, we have grown from a single-program establishment to one that serves more than 1,200 individuals each year. Known for providing a wide range of services (residential, rehabilitative, educational, behavioral, medical, nursing, technological, psychological, transportation) to children with complex medical issues and other special needs. For information, visit us online at bcckids.org, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.
