8/3/2022 UPDATE: Bridge Replacement Project Begins Next Week on Route 249 in Chatham Township, Tioga County

​8/3/2022 Update: The bridge replacement project on Route 249 in Chatham Township, Tioga County is now complete and the roadway is open to traffic.

Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that a bridge replacement project is beginning next week on Route 249 near Little Marsh in Chatham Township, Tioga County.

Beginning Monday, July 11, Route 249 will be closed approximately 5 miles southeast of the intersection with Route 49 and approximately 1.5 miles northwest of the intersection with Route 4012 (Short Hill Road), while a contractor begins this accelerated schedule construction project.

Motorists can expect the road to be closed for 25 calendar days with a detour using Route 4017 (Locey Creek Road) in Middlebury Township and Route 49 in Osceola Township.

HRI, Inc., is the prime contractor for this $575,000 project on Route 249. This project includes removal of existing bridge, construction of and placement of precast reinforced concrete box culvert over an unnamed tributary to Crooked Creek, rock placement, paving, guide rail, pavement markings, and other related work.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel and drive with caution.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District3.

Information about infrastructure in District 3 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D3Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT: Kim Smith, 570-368-4344 or kiasmit@pa.gov

###



