Route 40 Surface Improvement

​Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of surface improvement work on Route 40 in South Union Township, Fayette County. Milling operations are anticipated to begin on Monday, August 8 and anticipated to continue until Friday, August 19, weather and operational dependent.



Motorists can expect single-lane alternating traffic during daylight hours on Route 40 both east and westbound between Main Street (Route 40/2040) Exit and the Walnut Hill Exit during the operations.

Crews from Tresco Paving Corporation will be performing milling and paving operations as part of a Surface Improvement Project which includes multiple routes throughout Fayette County.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Fayette, Greene, Washington, and Westmoreland counties at www.PennDOT.pa.gov/District12.

Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter or Facebook.

MEDIA CONTACT: Melissa Maczko, 724.439.7340 or mmaczko@pa.gov

# # #

