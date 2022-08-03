Route 2001 Bunola River Road Drilling Starts Thursday in Forward Township

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing drilling operations on Route 2001 (Bunola River Road) in Forward Township, Allegheny County will begin Thursday, August 4 weather permitting.

Drilling operations will occur on Bunola River Road from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays through Friday, August 12 between River Hill Road and Cherry Lane. Single-lane restrictions will occur in each direction as crews conduct drilling operations.

Armstrong Drilling will conduct the work.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

