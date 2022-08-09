Present CBD Seltzer to be Stocked in over 150 Sprouts Farmers Market
The Joint-Venture between craft brewer, Left Hand Brewing, and vertically integrated hemp company, WAAYB Labs, is now available in Sprouts Farmers MarketLONGMONT, CO, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- Present, a full-spectrum CBD seltzer made by Longmont based, Left Hand Brewing and cannabis manufacturer, WAAYB Labs, is now available for purchase in 160 participating locations throughout CA, TX, CO, FL, NM, NJ, OK, UT, and VA.
Present is a zero calorie, zero sugar CBD seltzer that is canned by Left Hand Brewing, that uses Rocky-Mountain water and WAAYB Labs’ Water-Soluble Full-Spectrum Hemp Extract. It comes in three flavors, lemon-lime, blood-orange, and natural, and each 16oz can contains 20mg of CBD along with trace amounts of other cannabinoids.
“Left Hand has always strived to put the best beverages possible on the market, which is why when we decided to create a CBD seltzer, we knew it needed to be sugar-free, zero-calorie, and still taste delicious,” said Eric Wallace, Co-Founder and President of Left Hand Brewing. There are many players in the CBD beverage market, but most of the offerings contain sweeteners like sugar or fruit juice, to help mask the potentially unpleasant cannabis taste of hemp extract. “WAAYB Labs has been producing some of the highest quality hemp products on the market for over five years, and by using their proprietary water-soluble extract we were able to create a delicious seltzer using only organic essence”
Present was brought into Sprouts as part of a larger CBD reset, in which participating locations will offer a full endcap of various CBD infused products. You will be able to find its Blood-Orange and Lemon-Lime seltzers next to other CBD offerings like Terrell Davis’ sports drink DEFY, Oregon based coffee Altitude, and Colorado based adaptogen beverage Dram. However, unlike these offerings and the other CBD infused beverages that will be available in Sprouts, Present uses full-spectrum hemp extract. Full-spectrum means that it contains the natural occurring levels of cannabinoids found in the hemp plant, including low levels of THC. Per the 2018 Farm Bill all Present products contain less than .3% THC by mass.
“We use full-spectrum hemp extract in all of the cannabis products we make, because we believe that plant medicine in its most unadulterated state is the safest and most beneficial way to use it,” said WAAYB Labs CEO, Scott Cusack. Broad-spectrum and CBD isolate are the two other common forms of hemp extract found in CBD beverages on the market. Broad-spectrum uses a catalyst to create a chemical reaction that converts the naturally occurring THC found in the plant into other cannabinoids, and CBD isolate is created using solvents like hexane and pentane to isolate the single cannabinoid CBD. Both methods eliminate what scientists refer to as the “Entourage Effect”, which is the process where THC and CBD interact with the endocannabinoid system to produce a superior effect than CBD by itself. “Cannabis has been cultivated for thousands of years due to the medicinal qualities of its compounds, and by using full-spectrum hemp extract created with using Supercritical CO2 we are able to provide our customers with an organic, chemical-free product the way nature intended”
Present is now available by the can for $3.49 in most Sprouts Farmers Markets, and for people located in areas without Sprouts, present can be ordered nationwide through their website www.drinkpresent.com.
About Left Hand Brewing
Left Hand Brewing Company, founded in Longmont, Colorado, is one of the original pioneers in craft brewing. From a humble homebrew kit beginning to becoming one of the top 50 craft breweries in the U.S., Left Hand has continued to grow and innovate throughout our 25-year history. Famous for our nitro series, Left Hand launched America’s original nitro bottle with our flagship Milk Stout Nitro and the first production run of U.S.-made nitro widget cans. We’re proud to be one of the most honored and recognized breweries in Colorado with 29 Great American Beer Festival medals,11 World Beer Cup awards, and 9 European Beer Star awards. Our collection of perennial and seasonal beers are available in 43 states, DC and internationally. To learn more, please visit www.lefthandbrewing.com
About WAAYB Labs
WAAYB Labs is a premier cannabis manufacturer that controls every aspect of the production from cultivation of the hemp to the final product. While it produces ingredients for several brands and products, it also sells product directly to consumers under two different brands, One Farm and Ziggy Marley Apawthecary. Both brands sell plant-based products made with organic ingredients, grow using sustainable practices, and sourced directly from the farmers that grow them. To learn more about WAAYB Labs, its brands, where to buy, and more visit
https://waayb.com/ or follow on IG: @onefarmbywaayb
About Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc.
Sprouts is the place where goodness grows. True to its farm-stand heritage, Sprouts offers a unique grocery experience featuring an open layout with fresh produce at the heart of the store. Sprouts inspires wellness naturally with a carefully curated assortment of better-for-you products paired with purpose-driven people. The healthy grocer continues to bring the latest in wholesome, innovative products made with lifestyle-friendly ingredients such as organic, plant-based and gluten-free. Headquartered in Phoenix, and one of the largest and fastest growing specialty retailers of fresh, natural and organic food in the United States, Sprouts employs approximately 31,000 team members and operates approximately 380 stores in 23 states nationwide. This year Sprouts celebrates its 20th anniversary. To learn more about Sprouts, and the good it brings communities, visit about.sprouts.com.
