One Farm Pet Supplements Officially Merges with Ziggy Marley's Apawthecary Brand
Brand reflects a common mission to enrich pets’ lives through health and proper nutrition.
I was drawn to One Farm because of their use of whole-plant ingredients and their commitment to quality, sustainability, and transparency.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One Farm by WAAYB is proud to announce the partnering of its entire pet supplements line with Ziggy Marley’s Apawthecary imprint. The move cements the partnership that started with the marketing of One Farm’s Romeo’s Agility Chews, named for Marley’s dog Romeo, and underscores the shared mission between the brands to enhance the health and wellbeing of pets worldwide through natural supplements and nutrition.
— Ziggy Marley
“One Farm has consistently demonstrated its commitment to natural quality with its whole-plant, certified-organic ingredients,” Marley says. “Their emphasis on sustainability and transparency are very important to me, as they’re crucial to the effectiveness of the products we offer at Apawthecary, as well as to the health and wellbeing of our pets.”
“Following the success of our Romeo’s Agility Chews, we have decided to merge our entire line of pet supplements under the Apawthecary name,” Tracy Werner, Sales Manager for Ziggy Marley’s Apawthecary, says. “Consumers will still be getting the same great, quality products that they’ve come to love, but with the added assurance that every product has been approved by and his being used by Ziggy Marley and his dog Romeo”
As with Romeo’s Agility Chews, all the One Farm Ziggy Marley’s Apawthecary products are made from USDA-certified organic ingredients that are sourced directly from the sustainable farms that grew them, in line with the natural worldview espoused by Marley.
Products offered under Ziggy Marley’s Apawthecary include Romeo’s CBD Oil, Romeo’s Relief Cream and the latest, Romeo’s Agility Powder — a superfood topper designed to prolong your dog’s agility, reduce inflammation of the joints, and promote general health and wellbeing in dogs, both physically and mentally. All of the products will continue to be manufactured by One Farm, as well as tested and verified by an accredited third-party laboratory.
“At One Farm, we feel that nature designs better ingredients than any laboratory can,” One Farm Chief Executive Officer Scott Cusack says. “That’s why we make all of our products with whole-plant ingredients.”
All One Farm Ziggy Marley’s Apawthecary products are available from trusted retailers nationwide and at onefarm.com/ziggymarleyapawthecary
About Ziggy Marley
Ziggy Marley is an eight-time GRAMMY winner, Emmy winner, musician, producer, activist and humanitarian who has cultivated a legendary career for close to 40 years. The eldest son of Bob and Rita Marley, Ziggy has hewn his own path as a musical pioneer, infusing the reggae genre with funk, blues, rock and other elements through mindful songcraft. Equal parts master storyteller and motivational guide, he deftly explores issues from environmental awareness to self-empowerment, social injustice to political inequality, while returning again and again to the transformative power of love. And over the past 15 years with his own companies Tuff Gong Worldwide and Ishti Music, Marley has complete control of his masters and publishing. His newest release, “Lift Our Spirits, Raise Our Voice” is out now via Tuff Gong Worldwide.
www.ziggymarley.com & www.tuffgongworldwide.com
on all platforms @ziggymarley & @tuffgongworldwide.com
About One Farm
One Farm is a health and wellness brand that makes plant-based products showcasing the best nature has to offer. All One Farm products are made with organic ingredients grown using sustainable practices, and are sourced directly from the farmers who grew them. This commitment to transparency means that nothing is outsourced. Every product, including CBD, skin care and beverage boosts, are formulated, manufactured and fulfilled directly by One Farm. To learn more about One Farm’s products, ingredients, farms, and where to buy, visit onefarm.com or follow on Instagram @onefarmbywaayb
Tracy Werner
Ziggy Marley's Apawthecary
+1 720-649-5969
Tracy@onefarm.com