89n MM102 - Milton lane closure

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

VSP Williston

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification









On i89 northbound in the area of mm102, town of Milton, the passing lane will be closed temporality due to a motor vehicle crash.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate. Emergency crews are on scene.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.