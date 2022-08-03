STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Law enforcement investigates after unfounded bomb threats reported at multiple locations throughout Vermont

WATERBURY, Vermont (Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022) — The Vermont State Police and other law-enforcement agencies are investigating after receiving multiple reports of explosive devices or suspicious items in and around college and university campuses across Vermont on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022.

No devices have been found, and the threats all appear to be unfounded.

Threats have been reported at more than seven locations in the state. The nature and characteristics of these threats mimic similar instances reported nationwide since late June, including earlier this week in New Hampshire. The FBI is involved in the investigation and is working in collaboration with local law enforcement and the intelligence community.

The Vermont State Police Bomb Squad is aware of these threats and has been in consultation with first responders across the state.

Anyone receiving a call of this nature is encouraged to:

Record the call.

Gather all information (telephone number, VOIP, IP addresses).

Note a description of the caller’s characteristics, such as tone of voice, accent, etc.

Document exactly what the caller says.

Report the threat to local law enforcement.

Anyone with information that may be useful in this investigation is encouraged to call the Vermont State Police in Williston at 802-878-7111 or provide an anonymous tip online at http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

No further details are currently available.

- 30 -