All Things Judicial Features an Interview with former Chief Justice James G. Exum, Jr.

The latest episode of the All Things Judicial podcast features an interview with former Supreme Court of North Carolina Chief Justice James G. Exum, Jr. Exum earned his law degree from New York University School of Law, served as a superior court judge from 1967–1974, served as an associate justice of the Supreme Court of North Carolina from 1975–1986, and served as the chief justice of the Supreme Court of North Carolina from 1986–1995.

In this 2006 interview conducted by former superior court judge and former director of the North Carolina Administrative Office of the Courts (AOC) Tom Ross, Exum reflects on his early life in Eastern North Carolina, career in the state judicial system, and the importance of the judiciary in maintaining a functioning democracy.

"The legal profession and our judicial system are the only place where serious disputes can be resolved according to rationality and mutual principles of law," said Exum on the podcast. "As lawyers, we are all part of the same profession and we have a duty to treat each other as professionals … and we can disagree without being disagreeable."

This interview is part of the Chief Justice's Commission on Professionalism's historical video series. A video of this interview can be viewed on the Judicial Branch YouTube Channel.