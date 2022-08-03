Press Releases

08/03/2022

Governor Lamont Appoints Omarys Vasquez as State Building Inspector

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that he is appointing Omarys Vasquez of Watertown to serve as Connecticut state building inspector.

The position is responsible for the development and administration of the Connecticut State Building Code and assists local building officials, design professionals, contractors, and the public with building code-related inquiries. The state building inspector also performs plan review and inspections to ensure code compliance for construction of state-owned buildings. The Office of the State Building Inspector is a division of the Department of Administrative Services.

Vasquez will succeed Joseph Cassidy, who recently retired after serving 11 years in the position.

“Omarys has a thorough knowledge of state building codes through her years of professional experience, and she is highly respected by many of the leading architects and building code experts in our region,” Governor Lamont said. “Having someone as knowledgeable as her working for state government will be a benefit to all of us, particularly when it comes to the public health and safety aspects of this position. I appreciate her taking on this responsibility. I also extend my gratitude to Joe Cassidy for his many dedicated years of state service, and I wish him the best in his retirement.”

“Applying my attention to detail, combined with my collaborative nature, I take on a proactive and inclusive approach in finding creative solutions to complex problems,” Vasquez said. “I personally believe that a successful environment is one that provides engaging, safe, energy efficient, and healthy spaces that is accessible to all. I am honored for my appointment as Connecticut state building inspector and hope to leverage my passion for learning, teaching, and code compliance to improve the built environment in our state.”

Vasquez is an architect and project manager with more than 16 years of experience in the field. She currently is an associate with the architectural firm of Svigals + Partners in New Haven, where she has worked since 2014. In this position, she has been responsible for planning and coordinating projects through all phases of design, and serves as the firm’s in-house code expert, providing reviews, summaries, code modifications, and code compliance on its projects. Prior to her current role, she was an associate with the New Haven firm of Gregg Wies & Gardner Architects from 2007 to 2014, and worked as an architectural designer for AARIS Architects in New York City from 2004 to 2007.

In addition to her professional responsibilities, she volunteers with several organizations that promote equity and diversity among the design and construction profession, including as a founding member of the Connecticut chapter of the National Organization of Minority Architects (NOMAct) and as a former committee member of the Justice, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Knowledge Community for the American Institute of Architects Connecticut. She also currently serves as board member of the University of Hartford's Architecture Advisory Board.

She earned a bachelor’s degree of architecture from the Pratt Institute in Brooklyn, New York.

Earlier this year, Connecticut Magazine named Vasquez on their “40 Under 40” list of up-and-coming innovators in the state.

Vasquez will begin serving in the position effective August 22, 2022. She will become the first person of color in state history to serve in the role.