Membrion Accelerates Cross-Industry Expansion with Imagine H2O

Imagine H2O was impactful in helping us to connect with mentors and advisors, and in helping us refine our go-to-market strategy”SEATTLE, WA, USA, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Every startup needs to find its champion to thrive and expand. Membrion, a ceramic desalination membrane startup, found its champion in Imagine H2O.
Membrion is part of the 2021 class of startups in Imagine H2O’s Accelerator, a program designed to help water entrepreneurs grow and scale their businesses globally. With ceramic desalination membranes that regenerate up to 98 percent of wastewater, this startup was a perfect fit for Imagine H2O’s portfolio. Since 2021, Membrion has leveraged the accelerator program to gain access to wastewater-specific investors, customers, and industry leaders.
Membrion’s desalination membranes are able to withstand high temperatures and extreme pH levels. Their efficiency can be summarized when considering the cost for the common methods of disposal of wastewater. It costs at least $80 per 1000 gallons to truck and dispense of wastewater, and $40 per 1000 gallons to force evaporation of wastewater, but it costs only $6 per 1000 gallons using Membrion’s ceramic desalination membranes.
These membranes are successfully managing wastewater in automotive manufacturing, semiconductor manufacturing, oil and gas, and in numerous other industries. In late 2021, Membrion was honored as a Startup for Sustainability finalist by SEMI, the association guiding the semiconductor industry.
“Imagine H2O was impactful in helping us to connect with mentors and advisors, and in helping us refine our go-to-market strategy,” said Greg Newbloom, founder and chief executive officer of Membrion. “They continue to be an invaluable resource for building strong partnerships with integrators and investors.”
“Membrion is creating real solutions to an industry wastewater problem,” said Scott Bryan, president of Imagine H2O. “Their recent traction with customers and investors illustrates the market demand for their solution, and we are excited to see what the future holds for their company.”
By identifying promising early-stage water startups and projects around the world, Imagine H2O equips them with the resources they need to develop solutions, commercialize technologies, and enter new markets. Their zero-equity model, in combination with an unparalleled innovation ecosystem, has helped startups like Membrion scale in the water sector.
Imagine H2O has launched applications for their various accelerator programs. Find the link to register and more information here.
About Membrion
Created to help industrial facilities recycle more of their water, Membrion manufactures ceramic desalination membranes that can recover of up to 98% of water in the harshest conditions. Membrion’s flexible, ceramic ion exchange membranes yield endless possibilities for water recovery, allowing manufacturers to recycle water at previously inaccessible temperatures, pH ranges, and challenging trace chemicals. The membranes that Membrion creates are low fouling, require less cleaning, are oxidizer resistant, have ultra-low pH stability, can withstand high temperatures, and are economical. Membrion’s team of leading scientists and researchers are creating a new standard for recovering wastewater in the industrial world. Industries that benefit from Membrion products include microelectronics, mining, oil and gas, food and beverage, and more. For more information about Membrion, visit membrion.com.
About Imagine H2O
Imagine H2O is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to entrepreneurs building transformative solutions around the future of water. The organization’s innovation programs provide startups with the resources, insight and visibility to launch and scale water solutions. By partnering with industry and policy experts, and a global network of customers and investors, Imagine H2O has become a proven path to market for emerging water technology businesses. Since 2009, Imagine H2O has supported 166 startups who have deployed their solutions in 50+ countries and have raised more than $800 million in investment. Connect with Imagine H2O at imagineh2o.org.
