Gov. Kemp Extends Temporary Suspension of Gas Tax and Supply Chain State of Emergency

GEORGIA, August 3 - Atlanta, GA – Today, Governor Brian P. Kemp signed two executive orders to alleviate the financial burden placed on Georgians due to the federal government’s gross mishandling of inflation and to renew efforts to address supply chain issues. Governor Kemp has extended the temporary suspension of the state’s excise tax on motor fuel sales. The previous order also suspended collection of the state sales tax on locomotive fuel, and this provision has also been extended. He also renewed the State of Emergency for Supply Chain Disruptions. Both orders will be effective through September 12 and can be found here.

"With 40-year high inflation, gas prices that are still far too high, and supply chains strained under the weight of bad decisions, hardworking residents of the Peach State have been feeling the consequences of Joe Biden's recession long before it was announced," said Governor Brian Kemp. "As I said when we first suspended the state’s gas tax all the way back in March – and have reiterated each time I have renewed that suspension – we can’t fix everything Washington has broken, but we’re doing our part to combat the economic headwinds caused by the President's failed policies. Because we suspended the motor fuel tax, the cost of a regular gallon of gas in Georgia has consistently been one of the lowest in the nation. Because of our innovative approach to trade and logistics, the Georgia Ports Authority has experienced yet another record-breaking year, in spite of the ongoing supply chain challenges. And because we work with job creators rather than against them, even in the face of bad economic metrics on the national level, Georgia continues to be the No. 1 state for business.

"I, along with the strong and dedicated leaders of the Georgia General Assembly, will continue to fight for our fellow Georgians and do all we can to ease the financial burdens they’re facing through no fault of their own," continued Governor Kemp. "We will also push back against new, reckless spending plans and continue to call on the Biden Administration to reverse the disastrous course it has set us on as an entire country, so that it cannot drag down the No. 1 state for business."

“As inflation continues to rise, the cost of living continues to place a financial burden on Georgia‘s families," said Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan. "But, by continuing to suspend the excise tax on motor fuel, we are taking all necessary steps to alleviate some of that burden and combat rising gas prices in our state. I want to thank Governor Kemp for continuing to fight back against the unacceptably high price of gas and for taking the proper action to protect hard-working Georgians and their families.”

“Governor Kemp’s action today will keep our people and our economy moving despite the failed policies of the Biden Administration,” said Speaker David Ralston. “We remain committed to taking prudent steps like the continued suspension of motor fuel taxes to help hard-working Georgians and maintain our standing as the best state in the nation for business and job creation. I thank Governor Kemp for his stewardship and continued partnership with our General Assembly.”

Because of Gov. Kemp and state leaders' fiscally conservative approach to budgeting, Georgia can confidently extend the state motor fuel tax suspension to help curb sky-high gas prices. Since the temporary suspension was implemented, Georgia’s average gas price has often been the lowest in the nation and is currently roughly 45 cents below the national average for a gallon of regular gas, according to AAA.