Soli Solutions, Inc., Joins Newchip’s Global Series A Accelerator Program
Soli Teams up with Experts at Newchip to take it to Next Level
By being part of the Newchip Accelerator, we are looking forward to learning from their experts and meeting potential investors who want to bring the consumer into climate action in a meaningful way.”CAMBRIDGE, MA, US, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Soli®, the company that activates corporate sustainability on an individual level to increase brand engagement, today announces that it has been accepted out of 1,000+ applicants into Newchip’s renowned global accelerator program’s latest cohort.
— Bill Leslie, CEO
The Newchip online accelerator provides the mentorship, connections and tools that growth-stage teams need to drive greater scale, expand business operations, and position their company for potential exit or acquisition. Since its inception in 2019, the equity-free, fully digital accelerator has helped over 1,500 founders from more than 50 countries and 250 cities raise over $450 million in funding with an estimated portfolio of over $9B.
“When evaluating companies for our Series A Accelerator, we search for proven business models that are prepared to scale their strong revenues and traction quickly in order to gain further market share and increase their likelihood of industry disruption,” says Armando Vera Carvajal, Vice President at Newchip. “We see real potential in Soli Solutions, and are excited to integrate them into our global network of VCs, angel investors, and family offices seeking to invest in this particular space.”
“Soli’s mission is to help companies revolutionize their corporate sustainability efforts by enabling them to engage their consumers in the process on a direct, one to one basis. We transform corporate sustainability into increased customer-brand engagement through targeted ROI-driven marketing solutions,” stated Soli CEO Bill Leslie.
Since launching the company, Soli has helped several brands get closer to their carbon neutrality goals. One such client is AT&T where Soli made every 5G device sold in the Austin, TX area carbon neutral.
“By being part of the Newchip Accelerator, we are looking forward to learning from their experts as well as meeting potential investors who are interested in bringing the consumer into climate action in a meaningful way ,” added Leslie.
About Soli Solutions, Inc.
Soli improves a brand’s competitive advantage and ROI by shifting customers from transactional to emotional loyalty, allowing them to participate in a company’s sustainability initiatives on a direct, one-to-one basis.
About Newchip
Newchip is an online, global startup accelerator led by a world-class team of entrepreneurs and investors. It was designed to provide founders with the tools needed to rapidly fund, build, and scale. Since its inception in 2019, the equity-free, remote accelerator has enabled over 1,500 startups from 50+ countries to raise over $450 million in funding with an estimated $9B portfolio. It has three distinct six-month accelerator programs based on company stage: Pre-Seed, Seed, and Series A. Its vast network of global investors, strategic partners, and mentors guide companies from team building and prototype development to securing high-profile VC investment, corporate partnerships, and everything in-between.
Visit Soli at www.solipoints.com | Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn | Instagram
Visit Newchip at https://launch.newchip.com/
Lilliane LeBel
SOLI
+1 6037314016
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other