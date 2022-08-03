MME Group., Inc Adds to Leadership Team
MME group inc., a leading full-service medical device and consumer product contract manufacturer, announced some changes in its leadership team.VADNAIS HEIGHTS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MME group inc., a leading full-service medical device and consumer product contract manufacturer, announced some changes in its leadership team. Jerry Rubatt was promoted to Director of Engineering and John Clark was promoted to Director of Manufacturing. As experienced individuals within the MME team, both Clark and Rubatt were ready to take on these new rolls. Company president, Phil Boeke said “We were fortunate to have such talented individuals ready to step into bigger roles within the organization.”
Rubatt has a Bachelor of Science degree in engineering from the University of Wisconsin Stout and has been with MME for 4 months. In his new role as Director of Engineering, Rubatt is most looking forward to working with the team, growing the company and expanding our capabilities. He wants to develop strong, long lasting relationships and represent MME in the marketplace. When asked what he sees for the future of MME, Rubatt said “The engineer in me wants to see new technology deployed on existing and new customers. The leader in me wants the team to grow and develop.”
Clark attended St. Paul Technical-Vocational Institute where he learned about tool, die and mold making. He is a resident of East Bethel, MN and has been with MME for 9 months. Previously Clark was an Integrator and General Manager at Ultra Industries, a General Manager at Multisource and an Operations Manager at RMS Surgical. His extensive leadership experience has prepared him for the role of Director of Manufacturing at MME. When asked what he is looking forward to in his new roll he stated "Being part of a great team, leading by empowering staff at all levels, and engaging head, heart and hands to be the best we can be.” As far as the future is concerned, Clark had this to say: “MME will be a world class, one stop shop serving the medical industry. Measured by our customers, competitors and employees to be the best in the business.”
Both Rubatt and Clark are looking forward to their new responsibilities and the bright future of MME. Boeke said “We are positioned for tremendous growth at MME group and Jerry and John will be instrumental in leading our development, engineering and operations.”
